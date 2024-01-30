Vanessa Feltz's ex Ben Ofoedu takes aim at her in new single after she stormed out of theatre to avoid him

Vanessa Feltz's former fiancé Ben Ofoedu has taken a brutal swipe at her in new song (Getty)

Ben Ofoedu has taken a brutal swipe at ex Vanessa Feltz with a new song.

Feltz, 61, and Ofoedu, 51, who were engaged, were together for 16 years before Feltz announced their split last January after she had found out that he had been unfaithful.

He has always maintained that there is more to their break up, telling The Standard over the summer that the "truth will come out" and accusing Feltz of "peddling" the narrative.

While the This Morning agony aunt threw herself into single life almost immediately, including signing up to E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, the Phats and Small singer has only recently been linked to someone new, TV personality Precious Muir, 34.

Last week Feltz reportedly stormed out of a West End theatre after discovering that he was already there with Muir.

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz were previously engaged for 16 years (Getty Images)

Ofoedu says that he had been unaware that Feltz had even been at the theatre, but that her response to the situation was telling.

Now he has decided to let the music do the talking and has recorded his first solo single in 24 years - a cover of Example's Changed The Way You Kissed Me featuring Aisha Spence.

He has appeared on a compilation album titled Mick Brown presents Re-Discovered All Stars, featuring other stars including Sinnita, David Grant and Let Loose.Speaking about the track, he told The Standard: "I haven’t released solo music in a long time so it was only fitting when I was asked to submit a track to this wonderful rediscovered album that I chose a song that I felt was germane to me and my life, especially the last 12 months.

"Every lyric in this record rings true for me and I’m sure will ring true to whoever else is involved. It’s amazing how someone else, ie Example, can write a song that pertains to my situation in great detail.

"The person involved won’t admit it but they will definitely agree in her heart that at some point they changed the way they kissed me and that was the beginning of the end."