Vanessa Hudgens debuts surprise pregnancy at 2024 Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens showed off a surprise baby bump as she led stars arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The US actress, who is co-hosting the official Oscars red carpet alongside Julianne Hough ahead of the biggest night in showbiz, cradled her growing belly on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a sleek black dress.

Vanessa Hudgens revealed her pregnancy at the ceremony (Ashley Landis/AP)

It comes after the 35-year-old married US baseball player Cole Tucker in a ceremony in Mexico last year.

Earlier this week, Hudgens said social media speculation that she was expecting was “disrespectful”.

Vanessa Hudgens is hosting on the carpet (Ashley Landis/AP)

Speaking on the She Pivots podcast, she said: “I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful.

“And I was like, ‘That is so rude.’ I’m sorry I don’t wear Spanx every day and, like, am a real woman and have a real body.”

She was previously in a relationship with Elvis and Dune 2 star Austin Butler.

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

Black was a popular red carpet colour, with Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a long number, and filmmaker Celine Song, whose directorial debut Past Lives is nominated for best original screenplay and best picture, in a suit.

Celine Song (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

US media personality Liza Koshy, 27, wearing an off-the-shoulder red fishtail dress and matching red platform heels, appeared to stumble and fall as she posed for pictures.

Liza Koshy (Ashley Landis/AP)

She was helped back to her feet by two people on the red carpet.

Justine Triet, who is nominated for best director for the French crime thriller Anatomy Of A Fall, also sported a suit on the carpet, opting for sharp pinstriped tailoring.

Justine Triet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She is also nominated for the best original screenplay gong while the film is nominated for best picture.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where Oppenheimer is expected to win a slew of top awards.

ITV will broadcast the ceremony in the UK this year after the show moved from its former home on Sky Cinema.

ITV’s coverage will be presented by Jonathan Ross from 10.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX.