Vanessa Hudgens Posts New Selfies as a Mom, Calls Herself 'Miss Rarely Takes Pics Any More'

It was reported that she and Tucker had welcomed their first baby together in early July

Vanessa Hudgens/instagram Vanessa Hudgens shares selfies on Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens knows how to appreciate the little things in life.

Months after it was reported that the actress, 35, welcomed her first child with husband Cole Tucker, 28, she shared a series of selfies on Instagram.

"Miss rarely takes pics any more ✌🏽," wrote the mom of one on a Monday, Nov. 4 post.

The upload began with a photo of the High School Musical alum wearing a jersey honoring the iconic hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest as she flashed her right hand in a peace sign.

Related: Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off 'Spooky' Date Night Look as She Kicks Off Halloween as a First-Time Mom

In the second photo, she puckered up her lips as she took a close-up snap wearing a black tee and brown furry bucket hat.

She followed up the photo with an image of herself posing in front of a mirror, wearing an oversized sweatshirt as she stood beside a glass of wine and a candle. For the last photo, she showcased herself wearing a black hoodie with two high-up pigtails.

Tucker, who married Hudgens in December 2023, commented on the post, "❤️❤️❤️."

Vanessa Hudgens/instagram Vanessa Hudgens shares new selfie on Instagram

Related: Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Relationship Timeline

While their child's birth date, sex or name has not been revealed, Hutchens confirmed reports about the baby's arrival in July, writing in an Instagram Stories statement at the time: "We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."

Hudgens announced her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. She proudly stepped out in a black, long-sleeved, floor-length dress that showcased her belly.

Vanessa Hudgens/instagram Vanessa Hudgens shares new selfie on Instagram

She previously gave a glimpse of the type of parent she aspired to be while speaking to E! News in May, telling the outlet that she hopes to show her will watch all her projects when they're older.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age," she said.

