Vanessa Hudgens reveals pregnancy at Oscars

The High Musical Musical star, 35, who is hosting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' pre-show with Julianne Hough, arrived at the event and posed with a visible baby bump. She touched her midriff and its special cargo - which she covered in a long-sleeved black dress. This will be the actress and singer and her baseball player husband Cole Tucker's first child together. Just days ago Hudgens slammed previous pregnancy speculation on a 6 March episode of the She Pivots podcast.