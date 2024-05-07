Vanessa Lachey Reacts to Final “NCIS: Hawai'i” Episode: 'This Show Meant So Much To Me'

"This journey has taught me to continue to push the envelope and break glass ceilings," Lachey wrote after the final episode aired

Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Vanessa Lachey on "NCIS: Hawai’i"

Vanessa Lachey is bidding farewell to NCIS: Hawai’i.

After the show’s series finale aired on Monday, May 6, the 43-year-old actress shared her emotional reaction to saying goodbye to the cast and crew of the CBS series.

"This show meant so much to me… and more every day I find, to lots of people. As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV," Lachey wrote on Instagram.

"This journey has taught me to continue to push the envelope and break glass ceilings. I encourage you ALL to as well! Anything we dream is ours for the taking, no matter what the circumstance! A Hui Hou. ❤️🤙🏽," her post continued.

On April 26, CBS announced that the police procedural would end after three seasons. The sudden cancellation left Lachey “gutted, confused, blindsided.”

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories when news of the axing broke.

“Mahalo Nui Loa,” the television personality added, which translates to “thank you very much.”

Five days later, Lachey further opened up about the cancellation with an Instagram post paying tribute to her character and time on the show.

"I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show," she captioned the video of her sitting by the ocean, taken by her husband Nick Lachey.

"In Hawai’i we don’t say ‘Good-Bye’, we say 'A Hui Hou' it means 'until we meet again'. To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou," she concluded.

Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey on "NCIS: Hawai’i"

On Friday, the Love Is Blind host touted the show’s impressive viewership figures on her Instagram Stories. She congratulated CBS with a graphic revealing that the network had the “top 4 most-watched series and 13 of the top 20,” reigning in multi-platform viewing for the 16th year in a row. The actress then posted 35-day viewing numbers, with NCIS: Hawai’i racking up 10.1 million over four new episodes.

“Throwback to Season 1!” Lachey wrote over a screenshot labeling the program “the #1 new series” at the time of its debut. “What a feat!!! And kept growing! So damn proud of this TEAM!!!”

Lachey, the first woman to lead an NCIS franchise, closed her series of Stories with a behind-the-scenes snap of her and costar Noah Mills.

“We ALWAYS had so much fun!” she captioned the photo. “Check out the FINALE Monday night on @cbstv.”

NCIS: Hawai'i is available to stream on Paramount+.



