Vanna White Doesn’t ‘Get’ Why Video of Her ‘Thirst Trap’ Son Nikko Cutting Onions Went Viral, but Ryan Seacrest Knows!

White and Seacrest discussed Nikko's viral cooking video on the latest installment of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Vanna White may not understand why her son Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro recently went viral, but Ryan Seacrest does!

During the Thursday, Jan. 23 edition of Wheel of Fortune, White, 67, and Seacret, 50, shared a hilarious conversation about what made White's 30-year-old son internet famous.

In early December, White shared an Instagram video of her and Nikko preparing a family recipe, "Uncle Roy's Chicken," in honor of Fabulous Food Week on Wheel.

Related: Vanna White, 67, Lifts Weights in a Dress and Heels Before Wheel of Fortune Taping to 'Keep the Muscles Going'

While the video showed the two going through every step of the process, including peeling ginger and chopping onions, it ultimately went viral because of Nikko, who appeared wearing a form-fitting white T-shirt and jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Thursday's episode was ending, a clip from the video was shown on air, to which White responded, "I don't get it."

"The kids are calling Nikko a thirst trap," said Seacrest. "Apparently, that was a very tight — he went to the Baby Gap to buy that shirt. It was very tight and they found him strikingly good-looking."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White

After Seacrest joked that no one knew what the mother-son duo cooked because they were distracted by Nikko's appearance, he quipped: "Thank you, Uncle Roy. And thank you, Nikko, for that tight shirt."

The clip ended with the duo teasing White and Nikko's latest cooking video, which they uploaded to Instagram on Thursday night. This time, Nikko opted to wear a loose white T-shirt underneath a red flannel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’re back with another recipe! Whether you’re a parsnip lover or have never tried them before, we have the perfect soup for you to make at home! 🥣🧑‍🍳 Full recipe pinned in the comments," White captioned the post.

Related: Vanna White Recalls the Funniest Wheel of Fortune Puzzle Bloopers That Made Her Laugh Over the Years (Exclusive)

White shares Nikko, as well as Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 27, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

Nikko revealed that he is currently in a relationship during an interview alongside his mom with Entertainment Tonight in December.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have an amazing girlfriend [Easae], she's an absolute sweetheart, she's a singer-songwriter, and we've been together for a year," he said. White added, "She's so sweet."



Read the original article on People