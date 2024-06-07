Vanna White Holds Back Tears In Pat Sajak Tribute Before His Final 'Wheel Of Fortune' Show

Vanna White delivered a heartfelt message to her outgoing, longtime “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Pat Sajak ahead of the final episode of the game show on Friday.

White, in a tribute shared by the “Wheel” YouTube channel on Thursday, got emotional as she remarked on co-hosting the show with Sajak for over 40 years.

“What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” said White as she held back tears.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

White said she was “green” when she first started at the game show in 1982 before Sajak made her feel “so comfortable” and confident.

“You made me who I am, you really did,” said White, who noted that the two grew up on television together and shared memories as well as milestones with their families outside the studio.

Sajak remarked, “Oh, my,” in response to the clip before sharing a sweet hug with White.

Sajak, in a social media post roughly one year ago, announced that the 41st season of “Wheel of Fortune” would be his last as co-host of the show.

He’s set to be a consultant on the show for three years following his retirement, according to a statement from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television.

Ryan Seacrest will pick up hosting duties on “Wheel of Fortune” starting next season while White is set to remain with the show through its 2025-26 season.

