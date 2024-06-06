Vanna White Pays Tearful Tribute to Pat Sajak Ahead of His Wheel of Fortune Farewell — Watch Video

This video hits us right in the butt feels.

Pat Sajak’s second-to-last episode of Wheel of Fortune airs Thursday (check your local listings) and features a touching tribute from his longtime co-host, Vanna White.

More from TVLine

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together,” White begins. “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try.

“Eight-thousand episodes went by like that,” she says, snapping her fingers to indicate the passage of time. “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable, and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.

Sony Pictures Television screenshot

“As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television. But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes,” White continues. “As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated…. Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you. As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by.

“You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, life-long friend who I will always adore,” she concludes. “I love you, Pat.”

As previously reported, Sajak will take one last spin as Wheel of Fortune host on Friday, June 7; his farewell will double as Wheel’s Season 41 finale. Showbiz staple Ryan Seacrest will take over as host when Wheel comes back for Season 42 in September, with Vanna White returning as the game show’s iconic letter turner (after a highly publicized renegotiation of her contract).

Watch Vanna White’s tribute to Pat Sajak above, then hit the comments with your reactions.

Best of TVLine