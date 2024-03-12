Vapes sold to minors seized by Police in Gloucester

Police found the illegal vapes hidden under a bed, in a kitchen cupboard and in a sideboard

Police have seized 110 illegal vapes from a property following reports they were being sold to minors.

Gloucester Constabulary executed a warrant on a residential address near central Gloucester on 6 March.

The confiscated vapes, worth up to £1,000, are non-compliant because they contain more than 2ml of nicotine liquid. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the first time Gloucestershire Trading Standards have seized vapes from a private address.

Police established that e-cigarettes were being sold from the premises, mainly to young people, following complaints from concerned residents.

A litter pick from the street of discarded packaging confirmed the brands were non-compliant and therefore illegal to sell.

It is believed that they were being advertised on social media platform Snapchat.

'Addictive'

Councillor Dave Norman from Gloucestershire County Council, said: "It's concerning to learn that a private premises was attracting children to purchase vapes.

"Our trading standards officers are vigilant in acting on information and will ensure that any items being sold illegally, whether they are from shops or private addresses, are seized," he explained."Vaping is not harmless as it contains nicotine, which is addictive, so it is important that young people are prevented from buying them,"Mr Norman added.

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.