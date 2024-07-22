Vappie's attorneys say he's innocent

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Self-professed 'Wolf of Airbnb' sentenced to over 4 years in prison for defrauding landlords
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.
- CBC
2 Alberta men charged with uttering threats against Trudeau online
A 67-year-old Edmonton man has been charged for allegedly posting threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.The man is facing three Criminal Code counts of uttering threats against a person, RCMP said in a news release Monday.Threats allegedly made by a YouTube account user were reported to the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) on June 7.The man was charged on June 13 and
- People
How a Teen Helped Solve Her Own Murder 10 Years Ago: Revisiting the April Millsap Case
April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death
- BBC
Mass killer who ‘hunted’ black people says police encouraged him
Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.
- CBC
Alice Munro stood by her man. She's not the only one
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in
- The Canadian Press
Bodycam video reveals chaotic scene of deputy fatally shooting Sonya Massey who called 911 for help
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sonya Massey ducked and apologized to an Illinois sheriff’s deputy only seconds before he shot her three times, with one fatal blow to the head in her own home, as seen in body camera video released Monday.
- CBC
Driver faces 9 charges after family hit on sidewalk, father killed
A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur
- CBC
Man charged with 1st-degree murder after girl, 17, fatally stabbed in St. Albert: RCMP
A 17-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon, succumbing to multiple stab wounds she suffered in a St. Albert, Alta., home nearly two days earlier, RCMP say.Kaj Randall, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the teenager's death following an earlier attempted murder charge after the 17-year old and another 13-year-old girl were stabbed Thursday night.Around 10 p.m. Thursday, St. Albert RCMP were dispatched to a home in St. Albert's Riverside neighbourhood, just northwest of Edmonton, after re
- Associated Press
No prison for a nursing home owner who sent 800 residents to ride out a hurricane in squalor
A Louisiana businessman who sent more than 800 elderly residents from his seven nursing homes to ride out Hurricane Ida in a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse pleaded no contest to 15 criminal counts Monday and was sentenced to three years of probation. Bob Dean Jr. also must pay more than $358,000 in restitution to the state health department and more than $1 million as a monetary penalty, but state Attorney General Liz Murrill expressed frustration in a news release that Dean didn't get any prison time.
- Associated Press
Rescue teams find hiker who was missing for 2 weeks in Kentucky's Red River Gorge
Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.
- Reuters
Canadian attempts knife attack on Israel security unit, is shot dead, authorities say
NETIV HAASARA, Israel (Reuters) -A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".
- CBC
1 of 3 sex assault charges against ex-pastor of Ontario megachurch stayed due to delays, lawyer says
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.One of three sexual assault charges against Bruxy Cavey, former pastor of Ontario megachurch The Meeting House, has been stayed because it's taken too long for the trial to begin, according to his lawyer.Cavey was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House from 1996 to 2021. He was 57 when he was charged with sexual assault in June 2022. Staying a charge means the court has effectively put an end to prosecution.Two more sexual assau
- LA Times
A toddler died of a fentanyl overdose. DCFS trusted his mom's friend to keep him safe
Justin Bulley's death highlights dangerous shortcomings in how DCFS decides who should watch a child spending time with a troubled parent, and where those visits should take place.
- CBC
Former Wabano Centre healer gets 3 years in prison for sexual assault
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former traditional healer at Ottawa's Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health was sentenced to three years in prison for three counts of sexual assault in an Ottawa courtroom Monday, with the judge describing how he egregiously abused the trust his victims placed in him.Ralph King had been found guilty in November after three women testified he inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the centre in 2021. King, 61, is an Ojibway-Anishin
- People
Beloved Postal Worker Was 'Mother to the Neighborhood.' She Was Killed in Broad Daylight on Mail Route
Octavia Redmond, 48, was in front of a Chicago home when someone shot her multiple times and fled the scene on July 19, police say
- People
Calif. Teen Disappears While Riding Bike to Visit Family: ‘I Haven't Slept in Days,' Says Mom
As more time passes, the teen's mom said she's "afraid the public will lose interest, and it will be harder to find her"
- The Canadian Press
Karen Read in court as judge schedules January retrial in Boston police officer's death
BOSTON (AP) — Karen Read made a brief court appearance on Monday to set dates going forward for the high-profile murder case against her involving her Boston police officer boyfriend that ended in a mistrial earlier this month.
- BBC
'Predator' who inflicted six years of abuse on girl jailed
Andrew Bate began abusing a girl when she was eight and continued to attack her for years, police say.
- The Canadian Press
Vatican's Pius XII archives shed light on another contentious chapter: The Legion of Christ scandal
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The recently opened archives of Pope Pius XII have shed new light on claims the World War II-era pope didn’t speak out about the Holocaust. But they’re also providing details about another contentious chapter in Vatican history: the scandal over the founder of the Legionaries of Christ.
- Miami Herald
Mother and son accused of trying to defraud elderly ex-employer of $200,000 property
A Broward State Attorney’s Office employee and her son are accused of attempting to swindle an elderly man out of a property worth approximately $200,000, court documents show.