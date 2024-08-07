Variety, Rolling Stone to Release Standalone Issue Coinciding With Truth Seekers Summit

Variety and Rolling Stone are proud to announce the joint release of their third annual Truth Seekers special issue celebrating journalism and documentary filmmaking. The special print edition coincides with the annual Truth Seekers Summit in New York on Aug. 15, featuring panel discussions about politics, social justice and more events with notable figures in media and entertainment.

Among the distinguished professionals interviewed for the special print issue is CNN foreign correspondent Clarissa Ward, who’s reported from conflict zones all over the world, including, most recently, the battlefields of Ukraine and Gaza.

The magazine also includes a conversation with Jamila Wignot, the filmmaker behind “Stax: Soulsville U.S.A.”, a searing four-part documentary on the legendary record label and how it embodied the complicated intersection of race and capitalism in the 1960s and 1970s.

Amid this crucial election year, the magazine also features a list of the best political documentaries of all time.

The gripping long-form features include an investigation into the human cost of the CIA’s secret role in the War on Terror; the diary of a lifelong New York weed dealer as he attempts to navigate the labyrinthine cannabis market post-legalization; an expose on the right-wing media machine Project Veritas; and the shocking, suppressed story of a beloved Hollywood star who became entangled with Satanists during amid the bacchanal of the 1970s.

The special joint issue will be distributed at the Truth Seekers Summit, with select stories also appearing on Variety.com and RollingStone.com and within the pages of each outlet’s magazines.

Variety & Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit and special issue are presented by Paramount+.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.