Varsity jackets, sequins and sparkles shake up the Grammy Awards red carpet

Halifax's Lisa Roland and American partner Lauren (Nini) Champion rowed into the record books last week as the fastest women's pair to cross the Atlantic Ocean.It took them 45 days, one hour and 27 minutes to cover more than 5,500 nautical kilometres.Roland was raised in Ontario but moved to Nova Scotia as a teenager. She calls Halifax home.The two women set off from the Canary Islands, off the western coast of Africa, on Dec. 13 as part of the World's Toughest Row (Atlantic) competition.Competi