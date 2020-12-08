Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic

·3 min read

WASHINGTON — This year's vast wildfires in far northeastern Russia were linked to broader changes in a warming Arctic, according to a report Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Wildfires are a natural part of many boreal ecosystems. But the extent of flames during the 2020 fire season was unprecedented in the 2001-2020 satellite record, and is consistent with the predicted effects of climate change, said Alison York, a University of Alaska Fairbanks fire scientist and a contributor to the annual Arctic Report Card.

The recent wildfires were exacerbated by elevated air temperatures and decreased snow cover on the ground in the Arctic region, the report found.

The past year — from October 2019 to September 2020 — was the second warmest on record in the Arctic, the report said. And the extent of snow on the ground in June across the Eurasian Arctic was the lowest recorded in 54 years.

Under those conditions, trees and plants “are just more flammable,” said York.

“The Arctic isn’t just this collection of components, it’s really an integrated system,” said Dartmouth sea ice scientist Don Perovich, who contributed to the report. "When something happens to one part of the system, it has cascading effects," he said.

Satellites recorded the second lowest extent of sea ice in September since record-keeping began 42 years ago, the report found.

Melting ice is both a result of increased temperatures and an accelerator of further changes, Perovich said. “As sea ice thins, more light can penetrate into the ocean, with unclear impacts for ecosystems,” he said.

As snow and ice cover decreases, the land and ocean surfaces also absorb more heat.

“Changes in the Arctic climate are important because the Arctic acts as a refrigerator for the rest of the world — it helps cool the planet,” said Lawrence Mudryk, a report contributor and a climate scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, a governmental research group.

“How much of the Arctic continues to be covered by snow and sea ice reflects part of how efficiently that refrigerator is working,” he said.

Last year's report included essays and research contributed by the Arctic's Indigenous communities for the first time. But in 2020, close collaboration between visiting scientists and Indigenous communities was not possible because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

Report contributor Matthew Druckenmiller, a climate scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, said efforts to involve Indigenous communities would resume after the pandemic subsides.

The consequences of a warming Arctic are already felt far beyond the region.

“The Arctic continues to be a warning siren of how our Earth system is changing and it is important for policymakers and the public to understand that the impacts don’t stay in the Arctic with the polar bears,” said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd, who was not involved in the report.

“We feel them, too, through changes in our weather patterns, sea level rise, and fisheries."

___

Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Eight people test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. mink farm, outbreak declared

    BURNABY, B.C. — A health authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farm after eight people at the operation in British Columbia's Fraser Valley tested positive for the disease. Fraser Health says in a statement it is screening people connected to the unnamed farm. It says people who test positive for COVID-19 or those who are close contacts of employees or farm operators are self-isolating. Fraser Health says officials from the health authority and WorkSafeBC are at the site to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Fraser Health says the B.C. Health Act has placed the mink farm under orders to restrict the transport of animals, goods and products. In October, Canada's mink breeders announced they were increasing safety measures on their farms to avoid the devastating COVID-19 outbreaks that have plagued their European and American counterparts. Infections on mink farms in Europe and the United States have shown the animals are susceptible to COVID-19. Canada's breeders are already suffering from a drop in fur prices and losses from the Chinese market. Breeders in Denmark euthanized 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the virus that has spread among the animals. Mink farmers in Spain have culled almost 100,000. In the U.S., nearly 10,000 minks across Utah died of COVID-19 as the virus spread rapidly across farms in the state. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Controversial bill allowing Ford supporter to grant new degrees passes

    TORONTO — Ontario has passed a bill that could grant university status to a Christian school run by a controversial supporter of Premier Doug Ford. Bill 213 contains a provision that allows Canada Christian College to grant arts and science degrees. College president and evangelical pastor Charles McVety has been an outspoken Ford supporter since 2018. The government has said that portion of the bill will not come into force until an independent review of the college's application is vetted by a provincial agency. It's not immediately clear when the agency will conclude its review. Former premier Kathleen Wynne has condemned the legislation, saying McVety has made derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community and Muslims in the past.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Alberta student wins international science competition

    A Grade 12 student from Fort McMurray, Alta., has won an international science competition, Breakthrough Junior Challenge, with a three minute video explaining quantum tunnelling. Maryam Tsegaye’s prize includes a $250,000 US scholarship.

  • First lady announces new White House tennis pavilion

    WASHINGTON — Tennis anyone? Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. Planning for the project began in early 2018, followed by approval in June 2019 by the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission. Mrs. Trump helped break ground for the project in October 2019. Construction was in partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service. The new building was funded by private donations. The White House did not disclose the cost. Earlier this year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the U.S., the first lady tweeted photos of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the pavilion. Her critics lashed out, with some calling the photos insensitive during the coronavirus scare. She pushed back in a follow-up tweet encouraging “everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities.” In a written statement Monday, the first lady thanked the “talented craftsmen” who worked on the project and the “generous supporters of the White House.” “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families," she said. Biden is set to take the oath of office as the nation's 46th president on Jan. 20. President Barack Obama, an avid basketball player, had turned the tennis court into one suitable for basketball. President Donald Trump had been a regular spectator at the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament held in his native New York, but he has not attended since taking office. Completion of the tennis pavilion follows the first lady's redesign of the White House Rose Garden earlier this year. Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign international wide receiver Andres Salgado

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed receiver Andres Salgado.Salgado, a Mexico City native, appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Stampeders during the 2019 season and recorded one special-teams tackle.He also dressed for the Stampeders’ West semifinal loss to Winnipeg.Salgado was Calgary's first-round selection (ninth overall) in the inaugural CFL-Liga de Futbol Americano (Mexico) draft in January of 2019. Prior to joining the Stampeders, Salgado played for Condors CDMX in the Mexican league. In his final season with the Condors, he led the LFA with an average of 18.9 yards per catch and had 31 receptions for 586 yards. Salgado had a 44-yard touchdown catch in the Condors’ victory in the league’s championship game, the Mexico Bowl.“Andres has worked extremely hard on and off the field from the moment he joined the Stampeders and has made steady improvement as a player,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. “He has continued to show that work ethic and dedication this past year as he chose to remain in Calgary."The moratorium on clubs re-signing their players was lifted on Monday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Masks become mandatory in Hinton’s public spaces

    A temporary mandatory mask and face coverings bylaw went into effect on Saturday, Nov. 21, for all indoor public spaces within the Town of Hinton, such as stores, businesses, and government buildings. This bylaw was passed by council during a special meeting of council on Nov. 20.  Council made an amendment to the bylaw to exempt kids aged five and under from wearing masks. Coun. Ryan Maguhn suggested raising that age of exemption to be in line with the rules within Alberta’s education system, where kids below grade four are exempt. “I think one of the reasons in schools that the age is set at nine, is that there needs to be some assurance that the child is old enough to handle taking on and off their masks independently. Whereas, outside of school, the child is generally going to be with their cohort group and they will have a cohort or family member who can help them with their mask,” said Coun. Albert Ostashek. He stated two wasn’t unreasonable considering that they would likely be with a parent or guardian who can help them put on their masks in public spaces. Mayor Marcel Michaels noted that kids aged four and up at St. Gregory Catholic School have been wearing masks without any issues, providing a successful trial from within the community. Coun. Dewly Nelson stated that council will have regular opportunities to amend this bylaw as they learn what is working and what is not. The bylaw will be reviewed every first and third Tuesday of each month by council and currently will only be enacted by the CAO when there are ten or more confirmed active cases of COVID-19. Other exemptions to the bylaw include people who are unable to remove a mask without assistance, anyone eating or drinking in a designated area or ceremony, during exercise, for any medical reason, or someone who is hearing impaired, among others. It also doesn’t apply to schools, hospitals, childcare, or areas accessed by public place employees. Todd Martens, protective services manager of Hinton, stated that peace officers will ask individuals about their medical condition if they refuse to wear a mask for that reason, which they may or may not respond to. Officers have the authority to deal with individuals who refuse in several ways, but it won’t be an automatic ticket, he added. “We’re going to give the benefit of the doubt to the person that said they have that medical condition. If you do have a medical condition, we encourage all people to ask their doctor for a note and to quickly show that to our peace officers. Some doctors are gladly willing to write that for people who truly have a medical condition, for others it will be case by case,” Martens said. Coun. Trevor Haas added that most doctor’s notes won’t state what the person’s condition is, which is not something the individual is required to disclose. Failure to wear a face covering where required comes with a minimum penalty of $100 and interference with a person in the exercise or performance of the person’s powers pursuant to this bylaw will come with a minimum penalty of $250. Maguhn  pointed out a few concerns he came across while speaking with citizens about the bylaw, one being the misconception of bylaws not getting repealed. He explained that repealing a bylaw is a normal order of business for a municipality and that the Town does, can, and will repeal any bylaw as necessary. Another concern surrounded the legalities of a mandatory mask bylaw. The Town also referenced approved bylaws from other municipalities and how they fit within all necessary legal frameworks, he stated. “We also, as a municipality, consulted our own legal representation to make sure that everything fits within the accordance of all legal structures, provincial, federal, municipal,” Maguhn said.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Negative COVID-19 test result can give false impression says top doctor

    A negative COVID-19 result does not justify visiting family and friends for the holidays, says Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health. According to Dr. David Colby, it’s actually “a fool’s game”. The community’s top doctor said even if you test negative, you could still have the coronavirus and give it to others before you ultimately test positive. North of the border, millions of Americans celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families -- many travelling across the country to do so. Colby said travelling is discouraged, regardless if you test negative before travelling. “A negative test is a snapshot,” said Colby. “This virus, like all infections, has an incubation period – the time from acquisition of the infection till the time that the patient shows some signs or symptoms of the infection. That incubation period is variable. It could be up to 14 days.” Colby said after exposure, it takes anywhere from four to 10 days for a positive result to appear. “Basically, somebody could have a negative test and become infectious and positive the very next day. It’s quite possible. If there is an exposure, we need to maintain that 14-day isolation period,” said Colby. The Medical Officer of Health echoed Premier Doug Ford’s message, urging residents of Chatham-Kent to remain home and celebrate the holidays with members of their household only. “This strategy of simply testing and then forgetting about the precautions is a fool’s game,” said Colby. “That’s not the way to do it at all. Colby said the precautions recommended – sticking to your household, maintaining a physical distance, limiting the number of people in indoor gatherings, increased hand hygiene, face coverings, and others are all part of the strategy until the vaccine comes and for a while after. On Saturday, December 5, neighbour region Windsor-Essex reported 80 cases of COVID-19. Still remaining in the red tier of the province’s framework, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex, urged residents not to go out. He added the region is not far away from entering a lockdown. “People should not go out, period,” said Ahmed, echoing the guidelines for the “red zone” status under the province’s COVID-19 Response Framework. “If 90 percent of the people or 95 percent of people are following that, we are winning, because when we are staying home, even if someone is infected, we’re not spreading it further. That’s the key message.” Dr. Colby agrees with the messaging from his fellow Medical Officer of Health. He said he is concerned about travel between regions, with Chatham-Kent in the yellow-protect level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework and Windsor-Essex County in red-control. “There is no way to prevent that,” said Colby. “We have issued every caution imaginable against that kind of behaviour, but it’s really not possible.” As of Decenber 4, 26 of the 33 active cases in Chatham-Kent stem from close contact with other cases. One is from an institutional outbreak, not in Chatham-Kent. Two are under investigation, and three have an unknown source.Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

  • Anti-Black racism case against school board heading to Quebec rights tribunal

    MONTREAL — A Quebec mother and her two children have been awarded $65,000 by the province's Human Rights Commission, which found against a Montreal-area school board over allegations of racism, aggression and failure to provide a racism-free school environment. The decision, which was issued in July but only came to light Monday, found the Marguerite Bourgeoys school board in Montreal was at fault. With no agreement between the parties, the case will now go before the province's human rights tribunal next year, said the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, who helped the mother bring the case before the commission. "This is a very important decision in terms of the amount of damages awarded to victims — especially children — of racism in a school," Fo Niemi, the executive director of CRAAR, said Monday.  "Given the systemic remedies asked by the commission, this will certainly have an overall impact on every school board or service centre — French and English — in Quebec." The board — which is now known as a service centre under changes to Quebec's education system — did not respond to an email seeking comment. The mother, identified by her first name Asha to protect her children, said the case involved racist bullying and harassment over a three-year span before she pulled her son, now 12, and her daughter, now 14, out of the school. The children are Black. The rights commission investigated the complaints and found evidence of anti-Black comments from other students, with school authorities not doing enough to end the discrimination. Instead, authorities often blamed Asha's son under the pretext of having a difficult personality and questioned the seriousness of the incidents. It also found that he was the victim of differential treatment when it came to disciplinary measures: downplayed when he was a victim but severely punished when he was the initiator of the altercation. Asha also filed a complaint about her daughter, who received a homework assignment involving the N-word. The recommendations in the rights commission's decision included requiring school staff and students to undergo regular anti-racism training and a review all educational materials to remove racist references. Niemi noted Quebec schools are required to have anti-bullying policies, but they failed Asha's kids. She pulled her son out of the school in 2017 and her daughter a year later. She said her son, who was just seven when the incidents began, still feels the impact of the bullying. "I cannot say he's OK 100 per cent. We have a lot of work to do still," she told a Zoom call with reporters. In 2018, Asha went public with a complaint after her then 11-year-old daughter was sent home with a homework assignment involving the N-word. The exercise involved a long list of French nouns, which included various objects and animals. Among them was the French version of the N-word. The publisher subsequently changed the material. "The school regularly denied racism," Asha said Monday.  "A teacher even said the N-word wasn't racist in the French language because it is used in French books." Niemi said in terms of the N-word, too often the debate is framed from the perspective of freedom of speech versus equality and anti-racism. "The N-word is not just about an intellectual or philosophical debate," Niemi said. "The N-word in the context of the classroom is about creating a racially-poisoned and toxic environment for Black students and Black parents who experience the effect of that racist expression." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Bylaw requires property owners to salt sidewalks

    As the weather gets colder and the snow starts to fall, residents across Chatham-Kent are reminded to salt their sidewalks. “The Public Works Department is reminding residents that despite the fact municipality plows all sidewalks in Chatham-Kent, property owners are required to de-ice sidewalks surrounding their property within 48 hours following a snowfall, as per Municipal By-law No. 178-2019,” reads a release from Public Works. Additionally, Public Works asks when out shovelling, take a moment to clear any drains adjacent to your property, especially during melting conditions. According to the release, blocked catch basins may result in excess water along the road area, which can become dangerous if it subsequently freezes. Blocked catch basins may also result in flooding of adjacent properties depending on the blockage’s extent and the amount of melting snow. ““When you are out shovelling and salting, please also consider lending a hand to your neighbour. There are some people in our community who may have difficulty clearing snow and ice and could use a helping hand” says Ryan Brown, Director of Public Works. “Public Works asks residents to make private arrangements if they need help and also if they expect to be away from home during the winter season. The municipality said it maintains more than 3,463 kilometres of roadway, 410 kilometres of sidewalks, bus stops, bridges, and pedestrian crossovers. The release also included the following tips for shovelling snow: \- Cold, tight muscles are prone to injury, so try going for a brisk walk, marching in place or doing any other full-body activity before shovelling. \- Pace yourself by removing small amounts of snow frequently instead of removing a large pile all at once. Shovel snow into your yard, not onto the street. Excess snow shovelled onto the street can become an obstacle and create unsafe conditions. \- Spread rock salt on your driveway to increase traction and reduce accidents. \- Take a 10 or 15-minute break during shovelling and stretch out your arms, shoulders and back to keep them warm and flexible. \- Use an ergonomic snow shovel with a curved or adjustable handle to make snow removal easier. \- Use the shovel to push snow to one side rather than lifting it. If lifting is necessary, bend your knees to take the strain off your back. \- Wear shoes or boots with good treads to minimize the risk of slipping.Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

  • US hits China with Hong Kong sanctions, OKs Taiwan arms sale

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday approved a new major arms sale to Taiwan and slapped new sanctions on Chinese officials over the crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. The moves are sure to draw a firm rebuke from China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has rejected Hong Kong-related measures as interference in its internal affairs. The State Department said it had approved a $280 million sale to Taiwan of advanced military communications equipment. Earlier, it said it had hit 14 members of the Chinese parliament’s standing committee with sanctions that come as the administration steps up punitive measures against China as it winds down its time in office. In a statement, the department said it had approved the communications sale to “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region" and to “contribute to the recipient’s goal to modernize its military communication’s capability in support of their mission and operational needs.” The approval is just the latest in a series of such steps the Trump administration has taken to boost Taiwan's defences over the course of the last several months. Also Monday, the State and Treasury departments said they were acting against the 14 members of standing committee to freeze any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar them and their families from travelling to the United States. Just last week, the administration further restricted visa access for Chinese Communist Party officials as part of the campaign which has also seen penalties imposed on China for its actions in western Xinjiang province, Tibet, Taiwan and the South China Sea. “Beijing’s unrelenting assault against Hong Kong’s democratic processes has gutted its Legislative Council, rendering the body a rubber stamp devoid of meaningful opposition,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that repeated condemnations of China's violations of the agreement with Britain that returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997. “These actions demonstrate once again Beijing’s complete disregard for its international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-registered treaty," he said. The 14 officials are Wang Chen, Cao Jianming, Zhang Chunxian, Shen Yueyue, Ji Bingxuan, Arken Imirbaki, Wan Exiang, Chen Du, Wang Dongming, Padma Choling, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, and Wu Weihua. “Our actions today underscore that the United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to hold Beijing accountable for undermining Hong Kong’s promised autonomy,” Pompeo said. “The United States again urges Beijing to abide by its international commitments and to heed the voices of many countries, which have condemned its actions." Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

  • Alberta ditches registration stickers on licence plates, moves to reflective ones

    EDMONTON — Starting in the new year, Alberta licence plates will start to be sticker free.The province says the stickers, which mark the year and month of a vehicle's registration, have become redundant in the era of reflective plates.The government is moving to high-definition reflective licence plates, which the province says are more easily scanned roadside by police and other law enforcement agencies.Stickers were introduced in 1974 and have been used for more than 5.5 million registered vehicles in Alberta at a cost of more than $1 million a year.Four Canadian jurisdictions have already ditched stickers: Quebec. Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Northwest Territories.Stickers will still be required for farm vehicles and commercial vehicles that travel between regions as part of international agreements.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • EMV students sent home as precautionary measure

    Seven classes at Ecole Mountain View were sent home as the result of an individual from the elementary school testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 30. “We are sending home people as a precautionary measure and there’s one positive COVID-19 case here, it affects a lot of people, but there has only been one COVID case. Our hope is that everybody will stay home as a precaution and will be safe and will be OK,” said Kurt Scobie, principal of Mountain View. Scobie explained that this is not considered an outbreak, but students will have to monitor for symptoms during their 14 days of required isolation after last contact with the case. In the meantime, teachers will provide students with at-home assignments and learning until they return to school on Dec. 9. Teachers are working on what the next six class days will look like and will send out packages to their students. “I think the teachers feel it is easier overall to move into online learning. It’s not the same difficulty as there was in March,” Scobie said. The school was notified of the positive COVID-19 result on the morning of Nov. 30, but the individual had been self-isolating since the onset of symptoms on Nov. 25. Through contact tracing, anyone who was in close contact on Nov. 23, 24, and 25 was notified. School staff immediately determined that the individual worked within close proximity of students in two Grade three classes who were then sent home. “You want everybody to be safe and you don’t want to send anybody home scared. We were sending home Grade three’s in the middle of the day. Their teachers did a fantastic job of keeping them calm, being supportive for them, all of it. Answering all the questions they needed to,” Scobie said. Alberta Health Services (AHS) explained that anyone in the same room as the individual for at least 15 minutes, masked or not, would be considered a close contact. The individual was wearing a mask for the duration of their time in each classroom. After speaking with AHS, five more classes were notified that the individual had been in their classroom and they would be required to stay home as well.  Families from one grade one, grade two, grade six, and two grade five classes were contacted. Scobie said that while the process went smoothly, contacting the families and caretakers was difficult. Teachers and staff don’t want to send students home and want to provide the best learning environment as possible, he added. “We feel bad and nobody wants to be the person that has COVID. Everybody that’s here cares about these kids and wants to do the best by them and it’s devastating to be the person that has covid and feels they’ve disappointed everyone,” Scobie said. Parents were very understanding and staff were able to answer as many questions as they could. Scobie explained that siblings of primary contacts can still continue coming to school and only primary contacts have to stay home to isolate. All classes are cleaned every day and affected classrooms will undergo a deep clean. Students don’t have to get tested unless they show symptoms. Pending any other positive cases, students and teachers will return to school on Dec. 9.  Families of students and staff were reminded to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and fill out the online Alberta Health Services COVID-19 self-assessment or call Health Link at 811 if they notice symptoms. Scobie noted that the health unit has been very supportive as well as the Grande Yellowhead Public School Division (GYPSD). “Everytime we’re confused about something and we ask, we get answers. I get answers from my division that are good and I get answers from AHS that’s been good,” Scobie said. Dr. Kelly Harding, assistant superintendent at GYPSD, stated that the division is proud of how their teachers are handling the situation and are focusing on kids learning.  “From a division perspective, we are very appreciative of the hard work of every school leader and the families and the staff who contribute to keeping the school risk free of transmission,” she said. Diana Rinne, senior communications advisor at AHS, noted that an SMS text system was implemented to quickly notify persons of their positive COVID-19 test results. “This means that people are getting test results 24/7 and receive the instructions to immediately isolate. As such, when students test positive for COVID-19, parents often receive a text message ahead of being phoned by AHS and will often notify their child’s school before AHS has completed contact tracing,” Rinne said. AHS is prioritizing school-aged children for case investigations and contact tracing and streamlining the process to ensure that teachers and school staff are easily identified for prioritization as well.   With confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise across Alberta, local Dr. Noel Corser stated that Hinton’s hospital is also feeling the pressure. “Our hospital doesn't exist in a vacuum, but is affected by the overall health system - currently Jasper is unable to admit new patients so they may come here, and we've had to open space for Edmonton patients because Edmonton is overflowing,” Corser stated. When Edmonton is severely backed up, it's more likely that patients who need Edmonton-level care won't be able to get it, and that's scary, he reiterated. Corser stated that people should not avoid coming to the hospital if they're sick, which happened to some extent in the spring, and led to worse outcomes in some cases. People should avoid leaving their house if they're sick for any reason other than going to the hospital, he added. “We got lucky in the spring, and have been lucky since then. Ignoring the public health advice is a bit like drinking and driving–you can get away with it for a while, but sooner or later you're going to kill somebody,” Corser said. Doing the right thing will get Alberta through this, he added, which means abiding by the restrictions. During the council meeting on Dec. 1, CAO Emily Olsen noted that the mandatory mask bylaw has been received well with some questions and without any enforcement issues. There had been no complaints about anyone not following the bylaw. As of Dec. 1, Hinton had 12 active cases of COVID-19 in its region. Due to a provincial order passed on Nov. 27, all regions and municipalities that entered into enhanced status during the order, like Hinton, will remain in an enhanced status until at least Dec. 15, Olsen added. “That’s been confirmed that Hinton has passed that threshold after Nov. 27 and will remain enhanced until further notice,” Olsen said.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Montreal authorities clear out east-end homeless camp over safety concerns

    MONTREAL — City officials continued dismantling a homeless camp in a park along Notre-Dame Street in east-end Montreal through the day Monday, with the plan to have everyone under a roof by nightfall, Mayor Valerie Plante said. Montreal police and the fire department moved in one day after the city's fire chief ordered the emergency evacuation of the months-old camp following a weekend fire.The city said there have been several fires on the site, and fire officials said they took action to ensure the safety of the camp's occupants, identifying a number of dangers on the site, including flammable materials.No one was injured in Saturday's fire, but it almost ignited a nearby propane tank, raising fears of a dangerous explosion.“For us at this point, the fire department came to us . . . to tell us we need to remove people from the site,” Plante said of the weekend blaze.The camp, on a parcel of land in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough owned by Quebec's Transport Department near the Port of Montreal, has been in place since the summer.By late afternoon, city crews continued to store tents and other personal objects, but the roughly 60 residents of the tent city were gone.Police began massing nearby before dawn, with patrol cars and officers on bicycles and horseback visible on television footage from the scene. Const. Caroline Chevrefils of the Montreal police said officers were present to assist the fire department.There were also police in riot gear on site in an operation denounced as excessive by La Ligue des droits et libertes, a local civil-rights organization.Eve-Marie Lacasse, a spokeswoman for the organization, said officers established a large security perimeter and declined to allow social workers access to campers. “Campers had 15 minutes, under police escort, to choose their personal effects and leave the site," Lacasse said in a statement. Plante said the city is aware of a lack of affordable housing, exacerbated by COVID-19 as many shelters operate at reduced capacity and people are forced outdoors.The City of Montreal has doubled the number of beds available in the city's shelter system, including a 380-bed shelter in a converted four-star downtown hotel, operated by the Welcome Hall Mission.Plante said in recent weeks, authorities have been encouraging people to voluntarily leave the camp, accompanying them to find lodging. During that time, fire inspectors had also educated campers about safety.But not everyone wants to go to a shelter or even be indoors, Plante acknowledged. "There's enough room and beds," Plante said. "Some people may not like it, but there's enough." Plante also called on Quebec City and Ottawa to step up with funding for social housing.“Housing by itself is a Quebec and a federal responsibility,” Plante told reporters. “At one point, there's a limit to what a city can do. I don't have the money, I don't have the power to build. It comes from a team effort."Meanwhile, a Montreal social housing group said camps have existed in Montreal for years due to a lack of housing and will remain as long the housing crisis isn't tackled.In October, Quebec and Ottawa announced $3.7 billion over a decade to improve social and affordable housing, with Quebec retaining the right to review projects. But the housing organization, known as FRAPRU, says the Quebec government is lagging behind on previous promises.Veronique Laflamme, a spokesperson for FRAPRU, says the province still hasn't done what is needed to fulfil its election promise of delivering 15,000 units that had been announced by the previous Liberal government.Laflamme says that in the past two years, only 2,500 units have been built or are in the process of being built.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

  • No social gatherings allowed, says Kenney

    Enhanced public health measures have been implemented across Alberta as a result of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases. Measures were announced on Nov. 24 by Premiere Jason Kenney, who stated that the mandatory restrictions will be in place for three weeks at which point they will be reviewed. “I certainly did not go into public service, nor did anyone sitting around our cabinet table, in order to impose restrictions on how people live their lives. But we believe these are the minimum restrictions needed right now to safeguard our healthcare system, while avoiding widespread damage to people’s livelihoods,” Kenney stated. He noted that social gatherings are the key reason why COVID-19 continues to spread. Indoor close contacts must be limited to people in the same household, and people who live alone can have up to the same two non-household contacts for the duration of the restriction. Mandatory restriction across Alberta include no indoor social gatherings in any setting, a maximum of 10 people at outdoor gatherings as well as weddings and funeral services, no receptions permitted, no festivals or events, at-home learning for grades 7-12 between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11, at-home learning for grades K-6 between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, and working from home where possible. Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year and students and families can choose to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams. “Rising cases in our workplaces and homes driven disproportionately by social gatherings means that we are seeing rising cases in schools as well. There is limited transmission within the schools but more community transmission affecting the schools and their ability to operate,” Kenney said. While the province only made masks mandatory in the Calgary and Edmonton zones, Hinton has its own mandatory mask bylaw for all public spaces for those aged five and up. Hinton is currently included in the enhanced area where places of worship are only allowed at ⅓ of normal attendance, as well as restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27. Businesses and services closed include banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, auditoria and concert venues, non-approved or licensed markets, community centres, children’s play places or indoor playgrounds, and all levels of sport. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges are allowed to remain open until 11 pm with a maximum of six people from the same immediate household at a table, only allowing people who live alone to meet with two non-household contacts, and not allowing other services like billiards, games, or darts. Most retail businesses, such as grocery stores and clothing stores, may remain open with capacity limited to 25 per cent of their Alberta Fire Code occupancy. Several entertainment services have the same restrictions, including movie theatres, museums, and libraries. Businesses normally open by appointment only will not be allowed to offer walk in services. Violating the public health order may come at a cost of a $1,000 fine, and individuals can be prosecuted for up to $100,000 for a first offense. “We will enforce these rules against social gatherings and those who break these rules will be subject to fines,” Kenney said. He added that the province will look for ways to allow peace officers to fine those breaking the rules. Measures are put in place now in order for the province to review before Christmas, and measures can be adjusted in the meantime based on the results, Kenney said. “Just 11 days ago, I told Albertans that we were at a dangerous juncture. We resisted calls for a lockdown of our society because of the profound damage it would cause especially for the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by policies like that,” Kenney noted. Instead, previous targeted measures focused on places where the data clearly showed COVID-19 was spreading, but the virus continues to spread and is picking up speed. The virus continues to set records for daily confirmed cases and as of Nov. 24 there have been 492 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta. Continuing care outbreaks have quadrupled since Oct. 1, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Kenney stated that Alberta has 8,400 acute care beds, which the province is working to increase. As of Nov. 24, 348 Albertans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 66 were in intensive care. Hinton has ten confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24, and Yellowhead County has 14.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Opposition leaders say Liberals' vaccine rollout is undermining public trust

    OTTAWA — Opposition political leaders blasted the Liberal government for its piecemeal approach to a plan to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians, saying it risks people's confidence in the science and their ability to have hope for their own futures.Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole blamed people's fear of the safety of the vaccine — embodied in a petition sponsored by one of his own MPs — on the Liberals' approach, while Green party Leader Annamie Paul said it ought to be public health leaders, not politicians, providing what details exist. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh acknowledged provincial premiers also share some of the blame, given their control over health care, but the federal Liberal government has a responsibility to provide an overarching plan. "The lack of planning has made it so Canadians are not as confident as they otherwise would be," Singh said.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stunned his rivals Monday by announcing as many as 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which has not yet been approved by Health Canada, will be in the country by the end of December.It's possible that some Canadians will start being vaccinated as early as next week, although there is still limited information available on where the first shipments will go and who will be first to get vaccinated.The news came after Trudeau had been warning in recent weeks that Canadians could expect to see people in other countries be vaccinated first, and it was unclear how quickly vaccines would arrive in Canada. A lack of detail has inflamed political debate on the subject, and pressure had been mounting on the Liberals to provide as much information as governments in other countries, like Australia, which have published detailed rollout strategies. The Conservatives have a motion before Parliament, due to be voted upon later Monday, demanding details be presented in a robust way to Parliament. That the Liberals haven't been transparent throughout is why some have no confidence in Health Canada, nor Canada's top public health officials, O'Toole said. "There is some vaccine hesitancy out in the public at large. That's why we need to show: Here's the plan. Here's the testing, here's the clinical data. Here's its safe and effective use. Here's how we're going to keep it at -70 (C). And here's the likely time frame you will receive it," O'Toole said. "We should be telling Canadians that. Why the government's being so secretive, it's actually adding to a lack of confidence in the process."O'Toole has been under pressure to demonstrate his own faith in health guidance, after a petition was sponsored by Conservative MP Derek Sloan, which, among other things says the approval processes are being rushed and standard protocols are being skipped, meaning the vaccine amounts to "human experimentation." MPs are not required to agree with the contents of petitions they sponsor, though they are not under formal obligation to table the ones they receive in Parliament. Sloan has said he has not read the entire petition."I don't agree with the petition that was introduced," O'Toole said Monday. O'Toole said he appreciates, believes in and supports the work done by public health officials and civil servants through the pandemic. "The poor decisions and the slow responses is the politicians and I will hold them to account," he said.The Green party's Paul said Monday the government needs to do everything it can to take politics out of the equation when it comes to vaccine procurement and distribution. She suggested the Liberals should have waited for Health Canada to formally approve a vaccine before making details public Monday around the first batch of doses to provide confidence in the process.Either way, public health officials should be making these announcements, not politicians, she said."Whenever we have these sorts of announcements being done made by political actors, there's always the risk of the perception of its being politicized," she said.Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and others have stressed the relatively fast timeline by which the vaccines are being created and approved is not connected to the bypassing of any protocols, but rather a historic global effort to provide funding and support to vaccine development that in the case of other medications can take years.The Liberals reiterated that message Monday in announcing the latest developments in vaccine procurement."The most important thing to remember is these vaccines don't get approved unless they are safe for Canadians," Trudeau said."Health Canada has one of the most rigorous approval processes in the world."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

  • Community Grant Fund continues to decrease

    Council approved funding through the Community Grant Program (CGP) to six applicants in the only grant intake of 2020, which totaled $19,180. Due to COVID-19 pandemic related financial and operational impacts, the spring intake of the Community Grant 2020 was cancelled. Six applications for the fall intake met the eligibility criteria and were recommended for funding by the Hinton Grant Funding Advisory Committee (HGFAC) during the regular meeting of council on Dec. 1. “They all had really great proposals and projects that all would be very valued to our community,” said Jessica Hearsey from HGFAC during her presentation to council. “We had only $19,000 so we didn’t have enough money to give full funding to all of them, which we would have liked to do.” The Hinton Boxing Club was the only organization that received its full request of $1260 for an automated external defibrillator (AED). The Hinton Friendship Centre received $5000 for its Circle of Learning Program, Grande Yellowhead Public School Division (GYPSD) received $5000 for Community Violent Threat risk assessment training, Ecole Mountain View received $4000 for an outdoor classroom gazebo, the Hinton Adult Learning Society received $2000 for its Youth Teaching Adults Digital Skills program, and the Hinton Curling Club received $1920 for the U18 AB provincial curling championships. Hearsey explained that the Circle of Learning Program would provide tutoring for indigenous parents to help their children in school, something that seems even more valuable now with online learning. Coun. Dewly Nelson asked about a contingency plan for the Curling Club if they don’t move forward this year, and Hearsey noted that they didn’t discuss a contingency plan. The Town of Hinton’s intern, Mir Faiaz, explained that once funding is approved by council, administration provides the organization with 80 per cent of the funding. The remaining 20 per cent is provided after the organization submits their final financial report detailing what they’ve done with the funding. “We cannot make sure, according to our current process, whether they are actually using those funds for the exact program or project they applied to the community grant for, although we hold back 20 per cent of the funding,” said Faiaz. If projects and programs are not reported on, the remaining 20 per cent stays in the grant program. The grant is funded from the Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) Reserve. The available contribution in 2020 is $19,180 based on 2019 ATE net revenue, which decreased since earlier years. Up to 30 per cent or a maximum of $120,000 can be allocated annually to the CGP from the ATE reserve as per Town policy 078. Administration anticipated a larger amount during the 2020 budget process, but CAO Emily Olsen explained during a council meeting in July that due to an unanticipated amount of write offs required for unpaid ATE fines this number was reduced. Overall ATE revenue has decreased due to the reduction in operational ATE locations within the community. In the fall of 2019, $29,727 was available for the second yearly CGP intake, while requests totaled $39,000. Only $26,000 was awarded to three local non-profit organizations. In 2019, a total of $54,050 was available, down from $119,047 in 2018, and $243,181 in 2016. From 1999 to now, the Town of Hinton has provided $1.58M in funding to local non-profit organizations through the Quality of Life and Community Grant programs. Applications must meet certain eligibility requirements, including a price tag between $1,000 and $10,000, support of eligible expenditures, an approval of funding on a matching grant basis, and that any previous funds from the Town met reporting requirements. These applications are then reviewed and ranked, using council-approved criteria, by the Hinton grant funding advisory committee. This committee makes recommendations to council in the awarding of Community Grant Program funding. Applications require information regarding the organization, the project, finances, and so on. An Applicants’ Guide is available online and the Hinton Connects team can answer questions about the application. Each year, the CGP provides local groups with funding to maintain, improve, or initiate community projects, operations, and events.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Dene singer-songwriter drew from her ancestors to adapt to the pandemic reality

    It’s been 20 years since Dene singer-songwriter Leela Gilday has seen all four seasons pass through her homelands. For the past two decades the JUNO Award winner has toured her band extensively across Canada and around the globe. So it was a total shock to her when the COVID-19 pandemic completely shut down the music industry.  Gilday released her fifth album, North Star Calling, back in September 2019. The recording was produced in Toronto and featured collaborations with an impressive lineup of guests, including singer Tanya Tagaq, cellist Chris Derksen, guitarist Raven Kanatakta, violinist Kinley Dowling, and many others. For a career musician like Gilday the year following a new release would normally find her deeply invested in touring to promote her new work, so finding herself locked down early into the new year required a massive reality adjustment. “I definitely did not write songs for the first few months because I felt creatively paralyzed. Which is kind of a natural thing when your livelihood is put in jeopardy,” said Gilday over the phone from her home in Yellowknife. “I was in a heightened state of anxiety and stress and I find it difficult to write songs in that state. So I was definitely frozen for a while.” Once she began to adjust to the grim reality of how the pandemic was affecting her career Gilday began to turn her focus toward what kind of positives she could derive from what was obviously becoming a desperate global situation. She soon found that her inclination was to be grateful. Her community is comprised of a sparse population spread over a large geographical area. Gilday points to this and gives credit to the fast and decisive action of the N.W.T. Department of Health and Social Services for the incredibly low numbers of COVID-19 cases in her area. “I'm just trying to respect everything that is suggested to keep everybody safe, and on the flip side of that coin, to make sure that I'm supporting my mental health and my family's mental health as well. “  Once the initial shock of the situation subsided Gilday evoked inspiration from her Dene heritage to help her adapt to the difficult times. “As a musician, a self-employed person, and an Indigenous person, one of my key qualities is adaptability and the ability to adjust. I think about it in terms of a historical perspective of how the Dene adapted after contact, and how we would adapt to different challenges that came up from the environment. My people were constantly adapting and thriving and so I felt like I drew on that kind of strength and really tried to adapt my business model to accommodate online performance.” With touring and live performance completely shut down, producers, promoters, and performers have turned to online video streaming as a way to do their part to bring joy to others suffering the emotional distress of social isolation, and to help them remain connected to their audience. Rather than resist reality Gilday instead invested in “a whole bunch of sound gear” and dedicated herself to acquiring some new skills so she could learn to produce a “really excellent online performance.”  Empowered by her new tools and new found skills, this year Gilday has participated in numerous online events, including the Dream Concert to benefit The Native American Scholarship Fund; the Philadelphia Folk Festival, and the Tkaronto Music Festival. Her eagerness to embrace the technical demands of the online streaming process has also opened up a world of new opportunities for the musician allowing her to start up her own You Tube channel; accept invitations to take part in video interviews; sit on virtual music industry panels; and even participate in worships like Pivot and Roll, a singer-songwriters circle “teaching the business of making music during a crisis.” In fact, as we move deeper into the dark days of winter, a time when most touring artists settle down briefly for the holiday season, Gilday isn’t taking a break. Instead she has upcoming streaming performances with both the Connected Music Series, and is the featured performer of a two-week cross Canada livestream reimagining of Handel’s Messiah, called Messiah/Complex. She will be collaborating with 11 other solo artists working with co-director Reneltta Arluk, and backed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. “It was a time of great learning for me. But also, I have had time to really reflect on why I do music and that really brought it home to me about how important my connection to my land is, and my culture.” For Gilday, another positive to emerge from the darkness of the current crisis has been her realization of a personal dream to compose a series of songs exclusively in her Na-Dene language, which she herself does not speak. “The type of song writing I'm doing now is something I have wanted to be doing for 20 years. A language reclamation project. It’s a project that has been extremely exciting and challenging, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.” To manifest this dream Gilday enlisted the help of four local Dene mentors and it is her goal to take the finished songs into the recording studio by the late spring of 2021. Gilday’s willingness to step up and adapt to the restrictions of the new isolated reality can surely act as a positive inspiration for other musicians seeking alternate ways to remain connected with their fans. But ultimately she swings back to shine a light on the power of the art and the true purpose of the creative process. “I can't overstate the importance of music in people's lives. And I feel like it's been a lifeline for many. Myself included.” Leela Gilday’s Connected Music Series performance can be viewed Dec. 13 on the CMS YouTube Channel. And the cross Canada stream of Messiah/Complex will be presented by Toronto’s Against The Grain Theatre free of charge, and runs from Dec. 13 until Dec. 26. Windspeaker.comBy David Owen Rama, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

  • Museum requests ongoing Town support

    The Northern Rockies Museum of Culture and Heritage requested ongoing support from the Town of Hinton that is critical to the future of the Museum.  The Hinton Historical Society is putting forth a budget request of $75,000 to support the Museum’s operating budget, just as it did during the 2020 budget process. “For the facility to truly thrive, we need a town that values not only history, but the community that the museum has created for Hinton,” stated a letter to council from Madison Sharman, operations and programming manager of the museum. The museum also receives $5,500 in grant funding through Young Canada Works, as well as $16,500 in museum revenue. The museum’s proposed budget for the following totals $113,215. “The Alberta museum association got their funding cut by almost half from the government so that was a huge revenue stream that isn’t available anymore. It is there, but we are competing with hundreds of other museums on that,” Sharman said during the standing committee meeting of Nov. 10. Sharman added that the museum has applied and received federal and provincial support money that has been available throughout the pandemic. The museum has also asked community members for support. Coun. JoAnn Race asked how the museum was sitting financially since the pandemic. Sharman explained that the museum is doing okay at the moment, and receives its Town funds halfway through the year.  “Things have been really different because admissions have been down, [as well as] school programming. We have been able to supplement that with our Quarantrain, which was really successful and our subscription boxes are doing quite well now, which is a really great revenue stream for us,” Sharman said. When Alberta went into lock down, the museum created and launched Quarantrain, a six week program providing three days per week of educational programming for kids. Rentals, such as birthday parties, were also a huge revenue stream, which were down since the pandemic began. Sharman noted that many of the activities presented by the museum are linked to important points in Hinton’s strategic plan and the museum is an integral piece in Hinton. Specifically, the museum’s programming fits into two of Hinton’s five pillars within their strategic plan, including culture and recreation, and education and wellness. The museum creates programming to boost community culture through the development of ongoing programs and an active outdoor lifestyle is a consistent theme in their community engagement as well.  The museum stated they also strive to enhance goals from the strategic plan like promoting Hinton as an adventure destination, sustaining and expanding year-round recreation, and exploring opportunities to improve children and youth services. “I really want to highlight that we have brought 500 plus kids from other communities to Hinton because of our programs and those students have then used other facilities in Town, it’s a great way to boost a whole bunch of other organizations,” Sharman said. The museum was possibly the first in Hinton and area to provide online programming, stated Sharman. After the success of quarantrain, the museum transitioned into the Learning Railway, which now has a total of 6,000 views. This focused on educational content with a local historical lens, which was later extended to partner with Hinton Municipal Library for their TD Summer Reading Program. Many upgrades were finished on the landscaping during the summer. Flower beds were finished or upgraded, the mural display was completed and general appeal from the highway increased. The museum’s educational programming has been used by schools and educational groups across Alberta. The Hinton Historical Society entered into a lease agreement with the Town of Hinton for land at a cost of $1 per year. The lease has nine years remaining in its term. The Northern Rockies Museum of Culture & Heritage completed construction and opened to the public in the spring of 2017.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice