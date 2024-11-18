VAT on private school fees could have ‘seismic impact’ on girls – headteacher

The Government’s decision to apply VAT to private school fees could have a “seismic impact” on girls’ life chances, a leading headteacher will say.

Alex Hutchinson, president of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA), will warn that Labour’s “rushed” policy – which is due to come into effect in January – is forcing “stark and unfair” choices upon parents.

Mrs Hutchinson, head at James Allen’s Girls’ School (JAGS) in London, will call on headteachers to “stand up and fight” for private schools so young women can still access an “outstanding” girls-only education.

In a speech at the GSA’s conference in Manchester, she will argue that girls’ schools are at the “forefront of raising opportunities” for women and they play a “pivotal role” in creating a more equitable world.

Her plea comes after the Independent Schools Council (ISC) announced plans last month to launch legal action against the Government’s decision to apply VAT to independent school fees.

Addressing more than 150 heads of girls’ schools at the two-day annual conference, Mrs Hutchinson will describe the action as a “powerful moment” and will say it is “right” to hold the Government to account.

In a speech on Monday, the GSA president will highlight the “turbulent time” facing families who want a girls-only education, as well as those with children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) in private schools.

She will warn that the Labour Government’s policy risks “widening the gap between the privileged and the aspirational”, adding that GSA schools spend £146m each year on fee assistance for families.

Mrs Hutchinson will say: “We are at a defining moment in girls’ education. Girls’ schools play a pivotal role in creating a more equitable world – the very foundations of GSA are based on civic duty.

“Our schools have always been at the forefront of raising opportunities for young women through education.

“The Government’s rushed VAT policy has the potential to have a seismic impact on girls’ life chances. It is forcing stark and unfair choices upon hard-working families.”

Last month, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed in the Budget that 20% VAT would be applied to private schools in the UK from January.

The Government has estimated the policy would raise £460m next year, rising to £1.7bn by 2029/30.

The president of the GSA, which represents both independent and state girls’ schools across the UK, will add: “We are clear that no political decision should adversely impact the young people in our schools.

“It is a matter of priority for us to talk about the unforeseen and unintended consequences of making policy changes mid-flow in pupils’ educations.

“It is unthinkable that any girl in any of our schools feels her educational choice has been limited or removed, in any way.”

On average, the Government expects private school fees to increase by around 10% as a result of the introduction of VAT.

The Government has predicted that 35,000 pupils will move into UK state schools over time, and a further 2,000 children will leave private schools to be educated in schools abroad or at home.

In her speech, Mrs Hutchinson will also call out “lazy stereotypes” about young people and will argue that they are “globally conscious, engaged citizens” who are able to influence culture, technology and society.

Addressing school leaders on Monday, the GSA president will say: “We all know that it is claimed that Gen Z are: ‘snowflakes who are overly sensitive and fragile. They are the Perma kids’ generation who are unwilling to grow up, too focused on personal comfort and self-care.’

“They are now joined by Gen Alpha who, we are told, lack resilience because they have grown up in a risk-averse environment, and who are socially isolated and less able to develop meaningful relationships in person.

“As experienced educators we know the truth bears no resemblance to these lazy stereotypes.”

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: “The Government has made difficult decisions on tax now to fix the foundations and increase investment in public services and the economy, to rebuild Britain and unlock long-term growth.

“We want to ensure all children have the best chance in life to succeed. Ending tax breaks on private schools will help to raise the revenue needed to break down the barriers of opportunity for children and young people across the country.”