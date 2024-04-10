VAT turns 70 and still brings in much of France’s tax revenue

The Value Added Tax, introduced to simplify revenue collection after WWII, is a mainstay of France – and Europe’s – fiscal policy, bringing in a large part of state revenue. As an ‘invisible’ consumption tax that applies to everyone regardless of income, some consider it unjust, but it does allow France to fund its generous social welfare programmes.

“It's an indirect tax, so we don't always think of it as a tax, and sometimes we don't think about it at all,” explains economist Julien Blasco of Sciences Po university.

The VAT is included in the price of anything you buy in France, or in any European country.

Because it is paid by the consumer, it does not appear to be very different from a sales tax, but it has some distinct differences.

“What's very specific about this tax is that it is measured and collected by each intermediate business in the production process,” says Blasco. “So that means that every actor has to measure the value of what they are producing and they have to report it. That makes it a very powerful tool for the administration.”

The power is in the money it brings in: over 176 billion euros in 2023 – over half of France's tax revenue – according to economy ministry figures published by the Insee statistics agency.

By the end of the 1960s VAT was expanded to all businesses, and it was quickly adopted in countries around the world.



