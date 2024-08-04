The Vatican Finally Responds To Olympics “Last Supper” Controversy

Bruce Haring
·1 min read

In a rare weekend release, the Vatican responded Saturday to the controversial drag performance that depicted Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” painting during the 2024 Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony last week.

The July 26 segment showed a scene resembling the famous painting of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a final meal, substituting a setting depicting drag queens presiding over a banquet. At the center was an ornately dressed woman with a large silver headdress that resembled a halo, as often depicted in paintings of Jesus Christ.

More from Deadline

The event’s creative director denied that his scene it was a reference to the painting. However, an Olympics spokesperson apologized to those offended and another later admitted to the reference.

The Vatican Saturday said that the performance showed a lack of “respect for others.”

“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions,” it said in a weekend press release.

“At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people. The freedom of expression, which is clearly not called into question here, is limited by respect for others,” the Vatican said.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Off-duty Toronto cop shot downtown while making an arrest

    An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening downtown while making an arrest. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W., police said. Police were conducting an investigation in the area. They said an officer was shot while taking a man into custody. The officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. "We are grateful the officer is alive," the Toronto Police Association wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.Police said

  • La. Mayor Resigned from Office. Days Later, She Was Arrested on Accusations She Raped Minor

    Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.

  • Dad Sentenced For Manslaughter After Forcing 6-Year-Old To Run On Speeding Treadmill

    Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.

  • Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort

    Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.

  • 1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.

  • Father Allegedly Tied 15-Year-Old Daughter to Tree for 'Over 24 Hours': Police

    Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege

  • Father Who Killed His 3 Sons Execution-Style Avoids Death Penalty with Guilty Plea: Reports

    Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023

  • Spy couple's children didn't know they were Russian, Kremlin says

    STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

  • This Judge Claims He Accidentally Killed His Wife. Prosecutors Say It Was Murder: What Did Their Son See?

    Jeffrey Ferguson made a gun-hand gesture at his wife, Sheryl, while they sat at a restaurant. Within hours, she was dead

  • Thugs will ‘pay the price’, Government warns amid fears of more disorder to come

    A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.

  • Man who shot Reagan reacts to Trump’s assassination attempt

    John Warnock Hinckley Jr., who spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital following the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan, shares his thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

  • Person set on fire near Surrey Central Station: RCMP

    A man was lit on fire near Surrey Central Station Friday afternoon, according to police in the Metro Vancouver suburb. In a statement, Surrey RCMP Const. Parm Kahlon said they received reports of an attack at about 1:10 p.m. PT, near the 10200-block of City Parkway.The local RCMP confirmed the attacker allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing a fire accelerant on the victim's body and lighting him on fire. Police said Saturday the victim remains in hospital with serious burns. Kahlon said the

  • Defense secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.

  • ‘Rust’ judge blasts prosecutors in new docs after Alec Baldwin case dismissed

    The judge in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial has blasted prosecutors’ “egregious” misconduct, which last month led to the case being dismissed — and the judge saying it cannot be filed again. In a 21-page ruling this week, District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer took the prosecution to task for “intentionally and deliberately” withholding evidence from Baldwin’s legal team, ...

  • ‘Killed her because they could.’ Man guilty in two Tacoma murders learns his sentence

    Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.

  • Man awaiting sentencing in Windsor, Ont., is also on trial for a charge related to drag queen storytime

    WARNING: This story contains derogatory and offensive language.A London man awaiting sentencing in Windsor is on trial in Ontario for another charge related to anti-2SLGBTQ+ protesting — this time outside a drag queen story hour near London. Bubba Christopher Pollock was charged with harassment for allegedly approaching a same-sex couple and their children outside the event at Parkhill library on April 29, 2023.On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice heard Pollock approached the family with anot

  • Chopper footage captures 3 Toronto-area carjacking arrests

    Three carjacking suspects are under arrest thanks in part to the York Regional Police helicopter. As Catherine McDonald reports, helicopter video released by police shows how the thermal imaging technology works.

  • Parole extended for man who planned mother, grandmother's murders

    Almost 35 years after a Saanich teenager plotted the murder of his mother and grandmother, his day parole has been extended — and a second accomplice has been granted full parole.Darren Gowan (who previously went by the last name Huenemann), now 51, was 18 years old when he orchestrated the double homicide with the help of two classmates. In 1990 Derik Lord, then 17, and David Muir, then 16, carried out the murders of Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, at Leatherbarrow

  • Cause of Death Revealed for Ga. Mom Found Dead in Car 2 Years After Her Son Was Fatally Shot

    Chanell Crosby, 35, was found dead on July 19, five days after she was reported missing, per authorities

  • 23 Messed Up Historical Facts That I Definitelyyyy Didn't Learn In School

    Evita left out a few things about the wild stuff Eva Perón's body went through after her death.