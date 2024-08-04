The Vatican Finally Responds To Olympics “Last Supper” Controversy
In a rare weekend release, the Vatican responded Saturday to the controversial drag performance that depicted Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” painting during the 2024 Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony last week.
The July 26 segment showed a scene resembling the famous painting of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a final meal, substituting a setting depicting drag queens presiding over a banquet. At the center was an ornately dressed woman with a large silver headdress that resembled a halo, as often depicted in paintings of Jesus Christ.
The event’s creative director denied that his scene it was a reference to the painting. However, an Olympics spokesperson apologized to those offended and another later admitted to the reference.
The Vatican Saturday said that the performance showed a lack of “respect for others.”
“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions,” it said in a weekend press release.
“At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people. The freedom of expression, which is clearly not called into question here, is limited by respect for others,” the Vatican said.
