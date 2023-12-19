Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples
Pope Francis is formally allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, in the latest move toward making the Catholic Church more welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community.
Pope Francis is formally allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, in the latest move toward making the Catholic Church more welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community.
RCMP in west-central Saskatchewan are searching for at least two suspects after a bank in Burstall, near the Alberta border, was broken into with a stolen loader early Sunday morning.Leader RCMP told CBC News that officers were called around 4 a.m. CST Sunday. Officers found a loader that had been stolen from the R.M. of Deer Forks parked amid the debris at the scene.Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant shows the loader being rammed into the bank and the ATM being stolen, RCMP said.A pi
‘They’re all frauds – if you were to put them all under the same scrutiny I was put under, you would have to vacate the whole goddamn building,’ Santos says
A mother and daughter were killed while walking to the Sister’s Convent and seven others shot and wounded, according to the patriarchate.
Hezbollah claims to have carried out strikes on Israel’s Iron Dome air-defence system, causing “substantial damage”.
The boy said his family spat on him and demanded he say he was Muslim
Harris Elias said his breath test produced a result of 0% alcohol, but was made to do a blood test after his arrest in Loveland.
Richard Bradley Jr, 40, was charged with three counts of murder this month, in addition to prior charges of murder and arson
Body parts found in November in an Encino trash bin were positively identified today as the remains of a woman whose husband has been charged with killing her and her parents. Samuel Bond Haskell Jr., 35, of Tarzana, has been charged with the killings of his wife Mei Haskell, 37, and her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang …
One daughter had recently announced she was pregnant.
STORY: Locals said they heard gunshots and saw injured people running on the street. The attack took place at dawn in the town of Salvatierra when an armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas, according to local media. The state's attorney general office said on X that 12 people had been killed without giving any more details.
The prosecution is summing up the case against six defendants accused of murdering Gordon Gault in Newcastle last November
The woman’s daughter convinced her own daughter’s boyfriend and another man to kill the 71-year-old woman, authorities said.
Uninvited guests showed up after hearing about the party on social media, police said.
A man who sexually assaulted three women in Whitehorse was sentenced Friday morning to two years and two months in prison, but immediately filed an appeal and was released on bail. Rudra Amin, 28, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault — one count against each of the first two women, and two counts against the third woman — after a jury trial this summer. He was acquitted on three other counts against the same victims. Amin was taken away after Yukon Supreme Court Chief Justice Suzann
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse charges and will go to prison for trying to convince her two youngest children they were evil, possessed and needed to be punished to repent. Ruby Franke stood shackled in gray and white jail clothing as she closed her eyes and took a deep breath before pleading guilty to each of her first three charges. On the fourth, she fought back some emotion before saying: “With my deepest regret and sorrow for m
A Georgia sheriff went to conduct a welfare check on the woman when he found her on her bedroom floor, authorities said.
The truck driver has four prior OVI convictions, officials say.
MONTREAL — A Quebec woman was acquitted Monday in the 2009 deaths of her young daughters after a third trial on the same murder charges, leaving unanswered the question of who killed the girls. Adele Sorella was convicted twice of murder in the girls' killings, in 2013 and 2019, following jury trials. Both of those decisions were overturned on appeal, however, resulting in a third trial that took place without witnesses and before a judge alone. The victims, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-o
A Toronto police officer and two suspects were injured in an early morning rollover in Etobicoke, police say.Officers with the province's carjacking task force observed what they believed to be a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex near Eva Road and Highway 427 around 5:30 a.m., police said.They allege the suspects tried to flee the scene when an officer attempted to stop them."The officers attempted to strategically box the vehicle in, in order to prevent a pursuit, and at that time the driv
Meghan Markle has opened up about her sweet new Christmas tradition with her son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet…