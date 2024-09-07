Vaughan Gething will not seek re-election to Welsh Parliament

Vaughan Gething lasted less than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office - PA/Stefan Rousseau

Vaughan Gething, the Labour former first minister of Wales who stood down following a series of scandals, has announced he will not seek re-election for the Senedd.

Mr Gething, the MS for Cardiff South and Penarth, said it had been “an immense honour” to serve his constituents and in the Welsh Government as he made the announcement.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “I have spoken to the First Minister to confirm that I will not be seeking a role in government and that I will support her leadership as a backbencher.”

After paying tribute to his successor Eluned Morgan, Mr Gething added: “I will continue to serve the constituency until 2026 and look forward to working on issues where I can further the causes of social justice that drew me into public service.”

Turbulent period in office

Mr Gething lasted less than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office, beset by rows over donations and sacked ministers.

Baroness Morgan was health secretary from 2021 until she succeeded Mr Gething – himself a former health secretary – as leader of Welsh Labour on July 24.

Baroness Morgan said: “Vaughan Gething has made a truly historic contribution to Wales in some of the toughest of circumstances.

“From helping to steer Wales through the pandemic and delivering one of the fastest vaccine rollouts on the planet to landing major investment in our semiconductor industry, Vaughan has delivered time and again and has advanced the cause of devolution in Wales.

“He has always been a team player who has shown me and others kindness and support even at times of enormous pressure in the roles he has carried out for the people of Wales.

“I know that Vaughan will go on to make important contributions to our country in the years ahead.”