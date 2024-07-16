Vaughan Gething quits as Welsh First Minister after four months in job

Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething has stood down after four ministerial resignations (PA)

Vaughan Gething is quitting as Welsh First Minister after four members of his Government resigned and demanded he left office.

He said he had “taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister” and will now discuss a timetable for the election of his successor.

Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, while Labour’s co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru has collapsed.

My integrity matters. I have not compromised it

Vaughan Gething

He was only elected to the role in March and in a statement said he had “hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership” but “I recognise that this is not possible”.

In a defiant message, he denied any wrongdoing: “My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics.”

Mr Gething’s resignation came after four ministers - including Mr Gething's former leadership rival Jeremy Miles - resigned and called for him to quit.

Mr Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James and Lesley Griffiths posted their resignation letters online in a direct challenge to Mr Gething's continued leadership.

The First Minister had been under pressure over a £200,000 donation to his campaign from Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who has twice been convicted of environmental offences.

He then faced controversy for sacking social partnership minister Hannah Blythyn, accusing her of leaking messages relating to Covid to the media.

But news website Nation.Cyrmu denied that she was the source of the leaked messages, which showed Mr Gething claiming he would delete all correspondence from an iMessage group of Welsh ministers.

Mr Gething has insisted that leaked messages to the media came from Ms Blythyn's phone.

Vaughan Gething took over as Welsh First Minister in March (PA Wire)

The pressure on Mr Gething continued to mount until Tuesday's ministerial resignations left his position unsustainable.

Mr Miles, who quit as economy secretary, told Mr Gething: "The events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

"It's essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership."

Ms James told the First Minister she feared that Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued in the role.

In her letter resigning as housing secretary, she said: "We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that."

Ms Griffiths, who resigned as culture secretary, said: "I have reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to put things back on track under your leadership, leaving me with only one realistic option at this point."

Mr Antoniw told Mr Gething: "I do not believe you can continue as First Minister" as he quit as the Welsh Government's counsel general.

Urging the First Minister to "put the country first", he said the Senedd was "rudderless" without a new leader.

Plaid Cymru called for a snap Senedd election in the wake of Mr Gething's resignation.

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "The people of Wales have lost faith in the First Minister, belatedly he has done that right thing and resigned.

"But the people of Wales are losing confidence in Labour's ability to govern Wales.”