Vaughan, York police launch crackdown on illegal car rallies

A screenshot taken from video captured by the York Regional Police aerial unit of an illegal car rally in July 2023. (@OfficialYRP/YouTube - image credit)

Vaughan and York Regional Police formally launched a new effort Tuesday to crack down on unsanctioned car rallies the city's mayor says have evolved into dangerous and "completely unacceptable" events.

"I really hope you understand how intimidating and how scary these illegal car rallies can be for our residents," Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca told media at a morning news conference.

The rallies, which are usually planned on social media and held without permits in commercial plazas, sometimes draw hundreds of vehicles and spectators.

York police Chief Jim MacSween said in recent years the rallies have become characterized by "risky driving antics and large crowds," as well as excessive noise.

Vaughan city council recently voted to adopt amendments to the local special events and noise bylaws that will broaden the scope of who can face penalties under the measures, Del Duca said.

The activities now prohibited by the bylaw amendments include:

Sponsoring, organizing or hosting a car rally.

Watching, attending or bringing a vehicle to a car rally.

Impeding traffic, including pedestrian traffic, as part of a car rally.

Being a vendor at a car rally.

The maximum fine for participating in or bringing a vehicle to an unpermitted car rally is now $10,000, according to an accompanying news release. Meanwhile, anyone at an illegal car rally who breaches the amended noise bylaw can be fined up to $5,000.

The amendments also allow for police to give "monetary administrative penalties" of up to $1,000 for a first offence and up to $2,000 for subsequent offences related to organizing, attending or vending at a rally, the release said.

MacSween said the number of these events tend to tick up in the spring and summer. With that in mind, York police are starting a renewed enforcement effort they've dubbed Project Silent Night. MacSween said he hopes similar bylaw amendments will be adopted in municipalities throughout York Region.

"The sheer size and scope of these rallies should be alarming to everyone, and the dangerous behaviour that results is a matter of public safety," he told reporters.

Del Duca said council moved to address the issue after repeated pleas from Vaughan residents, especially those who live near the commercial plazas where the rallies tend to be held.

"Most of the plazas we are talking about, most of them are situated in quiet residential areas literally across from small neighbourhood streets, from homes, from schools, from families in our community who work hard every single day," Del Duca said.

He added that last year he was able to see two separate rallies for himself alongside police.

"What I saw was behaviour that was reckless, what I saw was behaviour that was dangerous, what I saw was behaviour that I just couldn't imagine could be taking place in those settings here in our city here in York Region."

Del Duca said the city will also be working with plaza owners to ensure they're aware of their responsibilities under the amended bylaws.