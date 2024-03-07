Vauxhall Corsa Electric review: more range, more power – but more money, too

The Corsa boasts a punchy motor with 154bhp

It’s quite hard to build and sell a small electric car for a sensible price. Case in point, the Vauxhall Corsa-e, which has just been revised and renamed the Corsa Electric to fit with the Luton-based company’s new nomenclature.

In theory, the Corsa Electric should be a standard-bearer for the EV transition: small, light with a sensibly sized battery that’s easily capable of a week’s worth of local commutes between charges yet with enough range for longer-distance trips if required.

The trouble is, to build such a car these days outside of China means high production costs. And that means a high list price which, in the Corsa’s case, has put off many buyers.

This new model, however, boasts an upgraded battery and a standard heat pump, the better to increase its range and, therefore, its appeal. So does the Corsa merit a reappraisal?

Pros

Nifty handling

Easy-to-use dashboard layout

Standard heat pump

Cons

High price

Some concerns over real-world range

Cramped rear seats

Better battery

So what’s new? In line with the Stellantis group’s other electric cars, the Corsa gains a battery with a 48kWh usable capacity. Here, it’s capable of propelling the Corsa for 248 miles – 25 more than before – according to the official test, at least.

In the real world, that figure is likely to be anywhere between 170 and 200 miles, depending on the weather; it’s worth keeping in mind, too, that many early examples of the electric Corsa were found to suffer badly from range loss during the winter.

The Corsa has a battery that is capable of powering 248 miles of travel

That’s likely to be less of an issue since the new battery has a heat pump as standard, which should generate heat more efficiently in winter, so warming the battery and the occupants should take less of a toll on the range. Concomitantly, efficiency has improved to 4.3 miles per kWh. Oh, and it also comes with a punchier motor, with 154bhp.

A 100 per cent charge at home will take just under eight hours using a 7.4kW charging point; meanwhile, DC rapid charging speeds are 100kW peak and 80kW average, so the Corsa Electric can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 27 minutes.

But Vauxhall hasn’t abandoned the old 46kWh battery and its 134bhp motor entirely. In fact, you can now buy them for less than before. Add to this the fact that Vauxhall has introduced a more affordable Design variant of the Corsa Electric, and prices now start at £32,445.

Expense account

That still feels like a lot of money for a Corsa, especially when you consider the Corsa’s arch-nemesis from the Far East, the BYD Dolphin, is £25,490 with a similarly sized battery.

For £29,490, BYD will sell you a Dolphin with a 265-mile official range and 201bhp. That makes the £35,125 you’ll need for the Corsa, with almost 50bhp less, feel rather steep. Even if you’re not comfortable ordering Chinese, a Renault Zoe with a 239-mile range costs just shy of £32,000; less if you’re prepared to forgo some equipment.

Prices for the Corsa now start at £32,445

Granted, your Vauxhall dealer will almost certainly have a deal on to help make the Corsa more financially palatable, but even with a couple of grand off the price or a hefty deposit contribution, the Corsa still looks an expensive choice.

The facelift has at least updated the styling, with Vauxhall’s smart vizor grille now plastered across the nose to bring it into line with the family look.

Inside job

The plastics of the interior are still a little cheap and cheerful in places, but judicious use of upholstered trim panels helps makes it feel more upmarket than before.

The controls are well laid out and Vauxhall has the decency to offer you proper, physical buttons and knobs for the climate control, as opposed to the touchscreen-based controls of its platform-mate, the Peugeot e-208. It’s still a little odd that you get two temperature controls but that the climate control is single-zone, which has the effect of reminding you what you didn’t get.

Interior of the Corsa: feels more upmarket than before

The Corsa’s central touchscreen is OK, though; everything is operated via widgets from the main screen, which can take some getting used to, but once you’ve done that it all works pretty well, with half-decent responses and big on-screen buttons you can hit easily.

Space has never been the Corsa’s strong point, however, and as you’d expect given the limited scope of this mid-life primp, that remains the case.

It’s OK in the front, but the back seats are truly cramped; sitting behind someone who’s 6ft tall will be a challenge for any adult, while squeezing in a rear-facing child seat could be difficult. The door aperture is tiny, too, which makes buckling in your little ones more of a challenge than it would be in a Zoe, let alone a conventionally powered small car like the Skoda Fabia.

'The back seats are truly cramped,' says Robbins

The boot is rather small, too; at only 267 litres, there’s much less room than either the Zoe or the Dolphin and because there’s no under-floor storage for the charging cables, they have to flop around in the boot with your shopping.

So far, so so-so, then, which is a bit of a shame, because once you get on the road and give it its legs, this battery Corsa is really rather good.

Get up and go

It’s the eagerness and tenacity of the front end that make it so. Like an excited puppy, the Corsa’s nose tips into a bend happily, seeking out the line you’ve chosen, and there’s plenty enough grip and composure to the suspension that can do so crisply and neatly.

Lateral grip is good, too, and while the new motor’s extra power generates a little more front-wheel scrabble than before if you floor the accelerator pedal out of a tight apex, it’s nothing to fear and actually adds a bit of character.

'The Corsa's nose tips into a bend happily, seeking out the line you've chosen,' says Robbins

In fact, it put me in mind of an old Vauxhall Nova SR, this car’s ancestor from way back when – a fact referenced by the icon of such a car used to denote the guest profile on the infotainment screen. The only thing that’s missing is some steering feedback, which I suspect would shift the experience from merely mildly entertaining to verging on exciting

For this back-road agility there is a price to pay in terms of the ride quality, which is a little on the stiff side, but for the most part the Corsa Electric feels more comfortable over bumps than its petrol-powered sibling, the extra weight holding it down and allowing it to smother the edges of ruts and potholes more effectively. A Zoe is more comfortable still, but the Corsa certainly feels far more up-together than the somewhat unconvincing Dolphin in this regard.

In addition, the new motor is more than punchy enough for most, its extra grunt helping the Corsa out nicely at motorway speeds, where hitherto it felt a little out of puff.

The Telegraph verdict

The Corsa’s updates are a case of “the more things change, the more they stay the same”. It is still a smart small car that’s fun to drive and generally well thought out but, as before, it’s hampered by a high price and a cramped rear half.

The new battery and motor, and particularly the standard heat pump, undoubtedly add to its appeal. But not enough to fully justify the high cost – especially when most of the Corsa Electric’s rivals will go just as far, or further, for much less outlay.

This, then, really does exemplify the challenge facing European firms: how do you make a small, affordable electric car for the masses? Given the spate of Chinese rivals knocking on the door, they’ll have to figure it out promptly. In the meantime, the Corsa is a reasonably charming small EV – but not charming enough to justify its price premium.

The facts

On test: Vauxhall Corsa Electric Long Range GS

Body style: five-door hatchback

On sale: now

How much? £35,125 on the road (combustion range from £19,625)

How fast? 93mph, 0-62mph in 8.2sec

How economical? 4.3mpkWh (WLTP Combined)

Electric powertrain: AC permanent magnet synchronous motor with 48kWh (usable) battery, 100kW on-board charger, Type 2/CCS charging socket

Electric range: 248 miles (WLTP Combined)

Maximum power/torque: 154bhp/192lb ft

CO2 emissions: 0g/km (tailpipe), 21g/km (well-to-wheel)

VED: £0

Warranty: 3 years/60,000 miles

Spare wheel as standard: no (not available)

The rivals

BYD Dolphin Comfort

201bhp, 265 miles, £30,195 on the road

BYD Dolphin: too many downsides

“The price might be right, but there’s lots that isn’t.” So said Andrew English of the Dolphin when he tested it last year, so don’t be entirely dazzled by the facts and figures. The Dolphin certainly looks good value, but there are too many downsides to justify choosing one.

Renault Zoe Iconic

133bhp, 239 miles, £31,995 on the road

Renault Zoe: starting to feel its age

The Zoe is starting to feel its age – DC charging is slow, you can’t get a heat pump, etc. But it still has enough range to be relevant, while it still looks fresh despite having been around for 10 years or so. Compared with the Corsa, it still looks the more accessible small EV.

MG 4 Trophy Long Range

200bhp, 270 miles, £32,495 on the road

MG 4: becoming a runaway hit

An MG dealer will sell you a car that’s a whole size class bigger, with a greater range, than any of these rivals – for less cash, too. Is it any wonder the 4 is becoming a runaway hit? It doesn’t even feel like a bargain-bin option, being decently smart inside, much roomier than the Corsa and good to drive.