“You’ve got to be ready when your number is called’ - Chiefs’ DE Mike Danna
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna spoke with reporters Wednesday after a training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
According to the Times, one of the swimmers, Tang Muhan, is on China's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and expected to compete Thursday.
The dance was a powerful way to mark a significant moment at the Paris Games.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Italy's Tommaso Gianazza disappeared under the surface, popped up and then disappeared again. Croatia’s Matias Biljaka kept leaning and pushing on Gianazza — their heads right beside each other at times — as white water splashed around the centers.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong fencer Cheung Ka-long’s victory over Italy’s Filippo Macchi at the Paris Olympics has sparked an exchange of insults on social media, with Cheung's supporters celebrating his win with posts about pineapple pizzas—widely considered a culinary blunder in Italian cooking.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Gray-haired Olympians are usually found in sports like sailing, shooting, and equestrian. Not on the track.
The 32-year-old is a full England international in the XVs game.
While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
The clock has gone past 6 p.m. ET on July 30th, do you know where your favorite player is? Major League Baseball's trade deadline officially passed with a flurry of action after simmering over the past few days. After seeing Randy Arozare
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce might get $100 million richer thanks to a major new deal for their successful podcast, New Heights.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
It was a celebration worthy of the ages — or at least viral fame.
VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — France’s miracle last-second comeback at the Paris Games on Tuesday got even better a few hours later, when the host nation clinched a spot in the quarterfinals and a trip to Paris for the knockout round next week.
The Norwegian swimmer, who is calling himself the "Olympic Muffin Man," is obsessed with the chocolate muffins from the Olympic Village Dining Hall.
NICE — Off-field developments have mostly overshadowed the on-field play of the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
You may love the uniforms the Americans will wear at Le Golf National. You may hate them. But you’re definitely going to notice – that’s by design.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Juszczyk took a blow to his psyche early this offseason when San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch came to him following a seventh straight Pro Bowl season and told him he would need to take a pay cut in order to stay with the team.
Coco Yoshizawa started practicing her moves for the first time at age 7.
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander: “Justin has been one of the most productive corner infield bats in the league for over a decade.”
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway says passing on quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL draft was probably his biggest mistake as general manager of the Denver Broncos.
Israelis are tough. They can take insults and jeers. But without highest level of protection in Paris, there is no point to holding any more Olympics.