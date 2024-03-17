We’ve got sports betting in NC. Now bring on the casinos | Opinion

More casinos

Like the arrival of the state lottery two decades ago and sports betting this year, it’s only a matter of time before more casino gambling comes to North Carolina. I’m not a gambler, but I recognize that casinos would boost state and local tax revenue for schools, police, firefighters, roads, parks and other core public services. As a retired law enforcement officer, that’s important to me. And with casinos popping up near the border in neighboring states, we should keep our state’s money at home.

The latest Meredith Poll showed that most North Carolinians support legalizing casino gambling on nontribal lands in our state. But the process should be open, competitive and fair, not a backroom deal.

So bring on a few more casinos for those who enjoy them. But do it the right and honorable way instead of gambling with North Carolina’s integrity or its future.

J.C. Shelton, Raleigh

NC superintendent

The article “GOP nominee for NC superintendent is a public school critic” (March 10) should be a wake-up call for everyone concerned about the quality of public education in North Carolina.

The GOP nominee, Michele Morrow, heeded former President Donald Trump’s call to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and believes Trump’s claims about a stolen election — claims disputed by some Trump appointees and staff and thrown out of court for lack of credible evidence in all 60 of his challenges.

A primary purpose of education is to develop student capabilities for assembling relevant data on matters of interest, separating facts from fiction, and making decisions about the value of information based upon its foundation in truth. Our public education system will not benefit from a superintendent who does not adhere to fundamental principles of education in forming her own perspective on matters important to proper governance.

Irv Shiffer, Garner

Court storming

Regarding “Duke fans react to UNC celebration,” (March 10):

Many people think Duke’s “Cameron Crazies” are cute and funny. I don’t. Their behavior is childish. Duke Coach Jon Scheyer was rightfully indignant when Wake Forest students stormed the court after the Duke game. But Scheyer should remember that this sort of rowdy behavior began at Cameron Indoor years ago and because some thought it acceptable, it continues and gets worse.

All university student sections get loud and raucous, as they should. But to become abusive and even dangerous is behavior that shouldn’t be tolerated by their school or the conference.

Mike Hoyt, Raleigh

Martin on DEI

Regarding “Jim Martin: Stop misjudging our DEI concerns,” (March 11 Opinion):

The N&O recently published two op-eds by former Gov. Jim Martin attacking diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts at Davidson College, a private institution. Don’t students have a choice in post-secondary education, particularly ones who are willing to pay around $60,000 a year in tuition?

I want to hear what Republicans have to say about education, but it’s hard when someone of Martin’s stature refers to Critical Race Theory as “Cynical Race Theory.” I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to have a productive conversation on these topics when insults are involved.

Chantelle Miles, Raleigh

Ocracoke

This is a letter from the edge of North Carolina, but the forefront of climate change in this state. Ocracoke Island is in transition from a popular tourist destination to an island that may no longer be accessible to the general public in 30 years.

I hear people say “not a good idea to build on the ocean.” Assuredly not, but my family home was built in 1868 and isn’t on or near the oceanfront. The real question is how is North Carolina going to respond to the businesses and taxpayers who are still trying to make a living on Ocracoke.

Currently, the N.C. legislature is refusing to adequately fund the NCDOT ferry division. We used to have 8 to 10 ferries to run the Hatteras route. We now have two. In addition, Highway 12 is constantly closed due to overwash, but DOT ‘s response is inadequate — no extra crews, no temporary bridge.

Businesses are being financially impacted. It’s happening to us first, but we won’t be the last.

Susan O’Neal, Ocracoke