‘I’ve seldom read a more hubris-filled opinion.’ Columnist unzips Fresno mailbag | Opinion

I hogged this space quite enough in 2023. Today, the readers get their say.

Well, mostly.

“Your hard-hitting piece on (Congressman Kevin) McCarthy was right on the money,” Gene H. wrote in October. “He must have read it because now rumor has him resigning before the end of his term. I feel if he does then that will show what kind of man he truly is.”

Both of us were right on the money.

“Thank you so much for spelling out the truth about McCarthy,” Brea J. emailed. “We are so sick and tired of the power pull between the parties instead of doing the job they were elected to do.”

Opinion

Everyone is sick and tired of it.

“Why does any city have to provide low income housing?” George F. asked. “I moved to Clovis because of its relative safety and its ‘way of life.’ Do you demand it for areas like Beverly Hills, Martha’s Vineyard? If you can’t afford it, go somewhere else.”

Comparing Clovis to Beverly Hills and Martha’s Vineyard? Thanks for the laugh.

But to answer the question, cities who ignore state housing laws tend to get sued by the governor and attorney general. Just ask the fine people of Huntington Beach.

“Thank you for your efforts on behalf of keeping our libraries free from book bans,” Julius D. emailed.

“I have seldom read a more hubris-filled, divisive and stereotype-filled opinion column than the one I read of yours this morning,” Debbie W. wrote. “‘Right wing culture warriors masquerading as parental rights groups’? Give me a break.”

Can’t please ’em all.

“I read with interest (and some envy, I’ll admit) your column about the recent repaving of the 4800 block of Cambridge,” Reilly R. emailed. “I’ve always wondered about why the city seems to be behind so much in the area of street maintenance, and your piece was eye opening.”

Only in Fresno do people get envious of streets that get repaved once every 57 years.

Sounding off on CEMEX

“I am in wholehearted agreement with your opinion piece today about CEMEX,” Rob T. wrote. “I strongly want that land accessible to the public as a part of the San Joaquin River Parkway. You mentioned the need for a public outcry. Could you tell me who and where I should begin this outcry?”

“A few years back it took a collective to fight for Jessie Morrow Mountain,” Andrea M. emailed. “I think we need to organize such a collective to confront the supervisors and effectively push back against if not outright evict CEMEX.”

See how these things start?

A sign for the CEMEX Rockfield aggregate plant site in Friant is visible from Friant Road on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The company applied to Fresno County to continue mining the quarry for 100 years, and use blasting and drilling to mine a 600-ft deep pit.

“For one thing, it might be nice if you ever had a positive article,” Mark C. wrote. “Now, with the gravel mining … I am guessing you are oblivious to the costs of construction for our roads and bridges. And probably don’t care.”

That’s not true. I just care more about the river than the multinational corporation whose aim is to blast a 600-foot deep pit beside it.

“I’m happy to hear the current ‘cheese grater’ courthouse will be torn down,” Matthew S. emailed. “What an eyesore! I just hope that the new courthouse will have the beauty and grandeur of the courthouse from a century ago.”

Something tells me the new courthouse won’t have a cupola.

“I want to compliment you on the great article on Dr. Zachary Hill,” Dale S. emailed. “I rarely ever agree with you on your commentaries, but this one I felt compelled to compliment you.”

Thanks. I appreciate your compulsion.

“Very disappointed in your article. It is so one-sided, it’s really unbelievable. You only utilized my quote to criticize me and didn’t use my quote addressing what was taking place before the City intervened,” Garry B. wrote.

Guilty as charged, councilmember.

‘Her passion is unmatched’

“I wanted to thank you for writing the article about Dez Martinez,” Joey C. emailed. “I have met her several times, and her passion to help the unsheltered is unmatched. Please, keep the story of the unsheltered on the front page. Their story needs to be told.”

Promise.

“Thank you for the sweet story of the aggressive feral cat you saved,” read an anonymous text. “Your kindness and thoughtfulness is more than appreciated. We do not understand abandoning any pet, and there are so many dogs and cats that are dumped in this valley.”

More than I ever realized.

“Maybe focus on the rampant homeless problem and less on cats that are not harming anybody,” Joe J. wrote. “Well, anybody smart enough to close the (censored) door at night. Moron.”

Haven’t seen the aggressive cat in months, and Winona is doing great. Thanks for asking.

Fresno Bee columnist Marek Warszawski releases a neutered stray cat Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Clovis.

“I want you to know YOU are the reason I subscribe to the Fresno Bee,” Carol M. emailed. “In my opinion, the point of a local paper is to hold local politicians accountable. Your reporting does that time and again.”

Your patronage is very much appreciated. I’m nothing if not repetitive.

“Thank you again, Marek, for being the real voice of reason for Fresno County and beyond,” David D. wrote.

Scary thought. I’d settle for being the voice of reason inside my own head.

“Please keep writing! Fresno so needs you!” Kay P. emailed.

Feels good to be needed. To everyone who made it this far, Happy New Year!