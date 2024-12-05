Vegan off-grid couple set up own kingdom before embalming dead son and burying him in garden

Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah and husabnd Tai were found guilty of causing the death of their son, who was found dead at their property in December 2022 - Matthew Cooper/PA

An off-grid vegan couple set up their own kingdom before embalming their dead son and burying him in their back garden.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 42 and 43, have been found guilty of causing the death of their three-year-old son through ”breathtaking cruelty”.

Jurors at Coventry Crown Court had heard how they kept the body of Abiyah in their bed for eight days after he died from a respiratory illness, worsened by a “restricted” vegan diet which caused severe malnourishment, rickets, anaemia and stunted growth.

The couple then “embalmed” and buried the toddler in an 80cm-deep grave at the rear of their then-home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at the start of the Covid pandemic in early 2020.

A two-month trial was told London-born Tai, a medical genetics graduate who also used the first name Tai-Zamarai, and former shop worker Naiyahmi shunned mainstream society and were eventually arrested in December 2022 while living in a caravan in Somerset.

A post-mortem on Abiyah’s “skeletal” remains and other tests failed to identify how he died, but suggested he was also suffering from severe dental decay and six fractures to his right arm, legs and ribs, possibly caused by a fall around six weeks before his death.

Jurors unanimously convicted the couple of neglect, perverting the course of justice and causing or allowing death.

The couple, formerly of Clarence Road in Handsworth, Birmingham were remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. More follows