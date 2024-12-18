The vegan wind-farm owner who wants to shape Starmer’s politics

Dale Vince could have been a Labour MP for nearly five months now. The 63-year-old eco-warrior had seriously flirted with the idea of running for his hometown of Stroud in this summer’s election, – a winnable seat with only a 3,840 Tory majority standing in his way. And the market town in Gloucestershire, home to his multimillion-pound green energy firm Ecotricity, did indeed turn red, with a margin of 11,388.

The honour, however, went to local GP Simon Opher. Vince had abandoned his apparent parliamentary ambitions prior to the selection of candidates. In the six months running up to July’s election, he instead bankrolled Sir Keir Starmer’s party to the tune of nearly £5 million – making him one of the party’s biggest donors.

The result? A Labour party seemingly in thrall to a radical and outspoken green energy tycoon who only recently stopped funding Just Stop Oil (JSO) anarchists. Since the new Government took power, Vince has already called on it to turn school meals vegan and told wealthy Britons threatening to flee over tax rises to “f--- off”. “I do want to influence policy,” he told the Guardian (whose sister paper, the Observer, he had also discussed buying to increase “media plurality”) last year.

Vince (left), joined a Just Stop Oil protest in Central London last year (alongside Guardian journalist George Monbiot, right). Vince funded the group at the time - Kristian Buus/In Pictures

Questions have certainly been raised from the other side of the bench over his perceived sway among Labour’s upper echelons. Calling on then-leader of the opposition Sir Keir to return Vince’s donations in May last year, Greg Hands, the former Tory party chairman, said he was “concerned about the influence of this money” after Labour voted against legislation to crack down on disruptive protests carried out by environmental groups such as JSO.

The following month, Rishi Sunak suggested “eco-zealots” funding the party were writing Starmer’s energy policy, after his pledge to ban new licences for North Sea oil and gas projects, a key goal of JSO’s. Vince dismissed the accusations, arguing he had never spoken to the Labour leader about the issue, “not once”. Branding the allegations as “abuse, mudslinging and massive fabrications”, he said it would not stop him bankrolling causes close to his heart.

It is unknown quite how much access his funding has facilitated. Labour’s climate policies certainly seem in lockstep with Vince’s own ambitions, despite him denying as much.

“I give money to people that are doing good in the world. I gave money to Labour because they understood the green economy, which I see as essential to our national interests,” he says. “On top of wanting us to stay hooked on fossil fuels, the Tories had ruled recklessly for the last 15 years. We desperately needed a new approach. There’s always been a funding gap between the two main parties and I wanted to level the playing field… I felt it essential to do all that I could to help Labour win the last election.

“And we don’t agree on everything, actually. I think Labour are wrong on nuclear energy and on carbon capture, and I’ve said so.”

An ardent Remainer, Vince first donated to the party in 2014 to give then-leader Ed Miliband a boost ahead of the following year’s general election. Miliband – “a smart guy, with courage in his convictions”, according to Vince – is now Energy Secretary. Starmer, meanwhile, phoned Vince last year to personally thank him for the donations.

Vince has openly heaped lavish praise on the Prime Minister since he took office, for acting “very fast and very boldly” on the environment – including lifting the ban on onshore wind farms and committing to doubling Britain’s capacity by 2030. His enthusiasm is perhaps unsurprising given Ecotricity, the company Vince founded in 1995, owns a network of 26 wind farms across the UK.

In 1995 Vince founded Ecotricity, which now owns 26 wind farms across the UK - Brian Smith

Vince has also been outspoken on Labour’s inheritance tax raid on farmers. Sharing an image of a zombie, which featured in a trailer for 28 Years Later, an apocalyptic thriller due for release next year, he posted on X on December 12: “Farmers when you tell them to pay tax like everyone else…” The post was quickly condemned by critics as “distasteful”.

It’s not just senior Tories, meanwhile, who have questioned the motives behind the businessman’s large donations. Last week, amid an acrimonious divorce battle, Vince’s ex-wife accused him of giving away the money in a “wanton and reckless” fashion in order to reduce the amount he would have to give her. Kate Vince, 50, who claims Vince was penniless when she first met him while working at Ecotricity in the late 1990s, told the High Court she should be entitled to half his money.

Barristers for Mr Vince said the increase in political donations – which ramped up dramatically in November last year – and other charitable giving, which totalled more than £14 million, were due to an “influx of money” stemming from business deals after the couple separated in 2021. That year, Vince sold Electric Highway, the world’s first national charging network for electric cars, to Gridserve. Lewis Marks KC, representing the businessman, said in his written submissions: “The husband’s wish to see a Labour government elected had nothing at all to do with wanting to diminish the wife’s claims, neither does he accept that it will have done so.”

The tense divorce proceedings have also shone a rather awkward light on Vince’s claim to have led a low-impact life since the early 1980s. Mrs Vince – who has a teenage son with her husband – described him as a man who had “no problem in participating in conspicuous consumerism”. She told the court earlier in December how he flew in private jets, drank Dom Perignon champagne and bought designer clothing, powerful petrol-powered cars and a luxury 56ft yacht. Her account certainly paints a marked difference to the first half of his life. In his written evidence, Vince maintained he had tried to live a “low-impact” life since the 1980s, inspired by the concepts of “lower consumption and greater sustainability”.

Growing up in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, the son of a lorry driver, Vince went to a local grammar school but left aged 15, with nine O-levels, after he was horrendously bullied. He later took a computer science A-level and managed a year at Staffordshire Polytechnic studying computing, before dropping out. But listen to any of his interviews and Vince – who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 50 – is clearly highly intelligent. He claims his IQ is above 150.

Yet he spent the 1980s living on the fringes of society, roaming the country in a converted ambulance, and spending a stint busking around Europe. No stranger to demonstrations, he joined the peace camp protesting against RAF Molesworth being used as a base for US cruise missiles, and was later involved in violent clashes with the police at the Battle of the Beanfield near Stonehenge.

Protesters march at the Royal Airforce base near Molesworth, Cambridgeshire, in 1985 - Hulton Archive

He still blames the crackdowns on Margaret Thatcher, writing in his recent memoir: “Years later, in 2013, I celebrated like so many others the day the wicked witch died.” His feelings towards Tory leaders have not improved since.

It wasn’t until his early 30s, now with two young sons, that Vince appeared to turn his mind to business. Having taught himself to make electricity from a rudimentary wind turbine on the roof of his campervan, which he had charged festivalgoers at Glastonbury to use, and later relied on for his own power supply, he decided to form his own enterprise. In 1995, Ecotricity was launched as the world’s first green electricity company, with a single turbine. By 2011, the Sunday Times Rich List valued the company at £100 million (though Vince insists it was a back-of-the-envelope calculation).

Awarded an OBE in 2004, Vince has continued to expand his empire. In 2010, he took over Forest Green Rovers and transformed it into the world’s first carbon-neutral football club, turning it vegan, making its football kits out of recycled plastic and bamboo, and running it on 100 per cent renewable energy.

At the Labour Party conference in 2023, Vince wore a ‘Chips are vegan’ T-shirt, merchandise from Forest Green Rovers, his carbon-neutral football club, - Oli Scarff/AFPGetty

He broke the UK’s electric land speed record two years later with Britain’s first green supercar, the Nemesis, which cost £750,000. And in 2020 he launched a company that created lab-grown diamonds out of CO2 “mined from the sky”.

“I like to say, it’s not all lentils and sandals,” Vince told The Sunday Times in March. The former benefits claimant – who was also a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn – now pays himself £200,000 a year, and owns an electric Volkswagen van and an electric Lotus sports car. He also owns a castellated 18th-century fort set in nine acres, with hilltop views of the Gloucestershire countryside, bought for £2.8 million in 2012. The twice-married father of three currently lives on a barge, however, after splitting up with his second wife.

Vince with his green supercar, Nemesis, at the Brighton to London Future Car Challenge in 2010 - Eddie Mulholland

The court heard last week that Vince does not want to sell “his life’s work” to pay for his divorce settlement. “It’s panto season but I’m not the villain in this story,” Vince says. “My ex-wife dredged up an event from 15 years ago, a private jet flight which she instigated … It was part of a wider attempt to portray me as someone I am absolutely not.”

Branding her accusations “gratuitous”, he added: “In the same hearing we heard that my ex-wife ‘needs’ four homes with pools, plus £20,000 every month just for clothes, and another £30,000 every month just for holidays. She also wants £6 million for somewhere to keep her horses.”

Vince is not unused to fighting tough court battles, having faced and won against both Thames Water and Elon Musk over the years. He has already been sued for £1.9 million by his first wife and mother of his two eldest sons, Kathleen Wyatt, for “financial remedy”. In 2016, they settled for £300,000. At the time, he said: “I think it is very wrong just to cash in what is in effect a very old lottery ticket on her part.” The hearing with his second wife is due to conclude later this month.

Whatever the verdict, however, he has told the court he has no further plans to donate any more to Starmer and co. “I don’t think Labour needs money now,” he said. A Labour Party member, Vince has always maintained the donations were given to help the party back to power (he even stopped funding JSO’s activities – having gifted the group, whose controversial tactics he had always publicly championed, more than £340,000 – in October last year because he believed they had become “counterproductive” to the cause of having Labour re-elected). “Every time I give [Labour] money, and I’ve been doing it for years, I don’t ask for anything, I don’t want anything, and I make that clear,” he told the Guardian last year.

Ever the blue-sky thinker, Vince instead suggests private funding of political parties should, in fact, be completely banned. “We should end all donations and run our politics totally free of any and all suspicion, whether well-founded or cynical – it would cost us a really small sum of money to do this,” he says, suggesting £20 million a year would cover all necessary election spending. “Publicly funded politics to sweep away all the usual suspicions and fears – that’s a price worth paying, in my opinion.”