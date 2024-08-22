Vegas official testifies he was 'framed' in reporter's murder

Robert Telles said he was innocent [Getty Images]

A former Las Vegas official accused of killing a reporter who wrote negative stories about him has taken the stand in his own defence, telling jurors he was framed.

Robert Telles, 47, has been jailed since 2022 for allegedly stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

“It’s a day I’ve been waiting for for nearly two years,” the former Clark County public administrator told jurors as he began his testimony.

Prosecutors have presented evidence including DNA they say belonged to Mr Telles, found under Mr German's fingernails.

“This thing’s been kind of a nightmare, frankly," said Mr Telles, turning towards the jury box in the second week of the trial.

"Right now I want to say unequivocally: I’m innocent. I didn’t kill Mr German. And I’ve got a lot to share with you all.”

Prosecutors rested their case on Monday after hearing from 28 witnesses over four days.

One homicide detective testified that over 100 images of Mr German's home were found on Mr Telles's mobile phone. The detective alleged the suspect was engaged in "surveillance" of the journalist.

Mr German, 69, was stabbed seven times in the neck and torso in broad daylight outside his Nevada home on 2 September 2022.

In his testimony, Mr Telles said he only learned about the details of how Mr German died when the medical examiner testified last week.

"I think the way he was murdered speaks to something, or someone, who knows what they're doing," Mr Telles said in his testimony.

"The idea that Mr German's throat was slashed and his heart was stabbed, uh, you know, I don't think anybody could just do that without some kind of training, without some kind of expertise.

"And I personally am not combat trained."

“Somebody framed me for this," he told the jury, naming a local real estate company that has previously denied his insinuation as "desperate".

Mr Telles, who has pleaded not guilty, is expected to continue his testimony on Thursday.

Mr German (left) and Mr Telles seen on 11 May 2022 [Getty Images]

As part of his coverage of crime and government corruption, Mr German had written four articles about Mr Telles, alleging bullying behaviour in his office and an affair with a subordinate.

Mr German had one more article to publish about Mr Telles at the time of his death.

After the first story came out, Mr Telles, a Democrat who took office in 2018, lost his bid for re-election.

Four women had told Mr German the agency turned into a toxic workplace after Mr Telles took over.

They alleged that Mr Telles had threatened them and ordered them not to speak to each other.