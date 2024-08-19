Vehicle fire on A38 causes long delays

A vehicle fire in a lay-by has closed part of the A38 in Devon causing long delays.

National Highways said traffic had been stopped in the west-bound lanes between the A382 at Drumbridges and the A383 at Bickington and Newton Abbot at about 11:30 BST.

It said on X, formerly Twitter, there were "very long delays" in the area but one lane had been reopened by 12:30 BST.

It added that there was "at least 5 miles of congestion on approach".

