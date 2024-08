Vehicle Left Stranded in Floodwaters as Debby Lashes South Carolina

A vehicle was left stranded in floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as heavy rain from Storm Debby lashed the region on Tuesday, August 6.

Footage captured by StormRunner Media shows a car stranded in floodwaters along North Ocean Boulevard as rain continues to fall.

Debby had the power to bring