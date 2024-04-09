Vehicle-pedestrian crash in south Sacramento leaves man dead, woman severely injured

A fatal collision Tuesday in south Sacramento killed a male pedestrian and left a female pedestrian with major injuries, police said.

The pedestrians were struck at Fruitridge Road, between Laurine and Ethel ways, after officers were called to the scene about 4:30 a.m., said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department

Paramedics took the woman to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries, according to radio dispatches. The man died at the scene and has not been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending next of kin notification.

The driver remained on scene as investigators closed roads to canvass the scene for evidence, Tapley said.

Traffic advisory: Fruitridge Rd is closed between Ethel Way and Laurine Way due to a traffic collision. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uwkS0h60tT — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) April 9, 2024

Officers were looking for video footage from homes lining the road, according to radio dispatches.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 916-808-5471 or reach the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.