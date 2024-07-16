Vehicle was stopped and 3 people were arrested, SC cops say. Here’s why they were charged

A recent traffic stop led to the arrest of three people on drug charges, not any moving violations, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumter residents Guy Douglas Owens, Jr., 32, Marlana Elaine Walker, 37, and Melinda Rene Walker, 48, each were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

The trio was arrested July 13, according to the release.

At about 10:45 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle driven by Melinda Walker veer left of the center line on Bagnal Drive, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in the Sumter area between U.S. 378, U.S. 401 and U.S. 15, and about a mile from where the Walkers live, according to the release. Owens was listed as homeless , according to Sumter County court records.

During the traffic stop, the deputy was given consent to search inside, the sheriff’s office said. Several small containers with a rocklike substance appearing to be meth were discovered and Owens as well as the Walkers were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release.

All three were released after each posted a $5,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. The Walkers’ bonds were posted Sunday, while Owens was released from jail Monday, court records show.