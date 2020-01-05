Velvet Is Trending for Men’s Fashion on the Golden Globes Red Carpet (Again!)

The sequins! The moody florals! The tulle! Our primary focus is—of course—the ladies’ fashion at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t call out the men who are just as dazzling on tonight’s red carpet. In particular, there’s one trend that continues to pop up over and over again: velvet.
But that’s the funny part—it was a stand-out last year, too.
Here, Hollywood’s leading men who continue to wear it right.
RELATED: All the Must-See Looks from the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Eddie Murphy
We’re especially fans of this rich plum hue.
Ansel Elgort in Tom Ford
Even his shoes are velvet. Bravo.
Jason Momoa in Tom Ford and Valentino
Complete with satin lapels. Well played.
Roman Griffin Davis
Way to make a first-time entrance.
Jonathan Bennett in Express
Sophistication at a more affordable price point. We love.
Ryan Seacrest
You can’t go wrong in aqua.
Tony Shalhoub
With the white bow tie, this is everything.
Tom Hanks
This look. His career. Definitely a masterclass.
RELATED: What’s Black & White & Red (Carpet) All Over? The Biggest Trend of the Golden Globes