Velvet Is Trending for Men’s Fashion on the Golden Globes Red Carpet (Again!)

The sequins! The moody florals! The tulle! Our primary focus is—of course—the ladies’ fashion at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t call out the men who are just as dazzling on tonight’s red carpet. In particular, there’s one trend that continues to pop up over and over again: velvet.

But that’s the funny part—it was a stand-out last year, too.

Here, Hollywood’s leading men who continue to wear it right.

Eddie Murphy

We’re especially fans of this rich plum hue.

Ansel Elgort in Tom Ford

Even his shoes are velvet. Bravo.

Jason Momoa in Tom Ford and Valentino

Complete with satin lapels. Well played.

