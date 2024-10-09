Venables looking for 2nd straight win vs. Texas
Venables looking for 2nd straight win vs. Texas
Venables looking for 2nd straight win vs. Texas
Patrick Mahomes said speaking to his 35-year-old teammate was like home life with a 3-year-old: “It’s like I’m talking to Sterling.”
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
Isaiah Simmons blocked a late field goal attempt that was run back for a touchdown late in the Giants' win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Stan Bowman wants to see more from one of the newest Edmonton Oilers defensemen.
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix did something Russell Wilson never did last year, hollering back at Sean Payton as he erupted over his quarterback going off-script.
How did Zach Edey do in his first preseason game? Check out his stats from the Grizzlies-Mavericks contest.
Taylor Swift is back to cheer Travis Kelce on during his first Kansas City Chiefs football game since his birthday on October 5. See what she wore
The four-time 20 goal scorer will probably best be remembered in Ottawa for the night he suited up, ready to play in goal for the Senators.
The Boston Bruins have announced their opening night roster.
With Week 5 behind us, here are 16 players to consider starting or sitting in your upcoming matchup.
New Jersey Devils' rival goalie Igor Shesterkin has turned down a massive deal from the New York Rangers as per Kevin Weekes.
A pretty good sports night for KC, huh?
The Dallas Cowboys All-Pro was on his show, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” with teammate Trevon Diggs. The pair discussed CeeDee Lamb’s antics in the Steelers game.
PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James grew up without a father, and the top scorer in NBA history has often said he savors every moment and milestone he can experience with his own three children.
Jason went viral in January after ripping off his shirt and hopping into the crowd during the Chiefs playoff game in Buffalo
In their final cuts, the Senators shed some secondary skill players for a couple of bigger forwards who won't be shoved around.
The Montreal Canadiens were back in Brossard this morning to practice in readiness of their season opener and some cuts were made.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sunday's game served as yet another unneeded reminder for the Carolina Panthers of just how badly they botched the trade for Bryce Young in 2023 — and how far back it has set the franchise.
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges, with police saying Peppers attacked a girlfriend after she received a phone call while they were in bed together.
NLDS Game 2 heats up as fans throw objects at Padres from Dodger Stadium outfield, delaying the game. Here's what you need to know: