Venezuela elections: Opposition figure Maria Corina Machado comes out of hiding as protests continue after contested Maduro win

Thousands have continued to march and attend protests in Venezuela as an opposition leader emerged from hiding to denounce President Nicolas Maduro's contested election victory.

Venezuela's electoral authority, which has been criticised for appearing to favour the ruling socialists, proclaimed Mr Maduro the winner in last Sunday's vote, saying on Monday he obtained 51% compared to 46% for opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

But the results sparked widespread allegations of fraud and protests.

Security forces have cracked down on the unrest - which Mr Maduro's government labelled part of an attempted US-backed coup.

Mr Maduro told supporters on Saturday some 2,000 people had been arrested during protests against the results, which saw him re-elected for a third term.

"This time there will be no forgiveness," the president told supporters at a rally - pledging "maximum punishment" for those behind the unrest.

His supporters said they were defending democracy.

"Today we are here heeding the call of our president… to defend democracy," Alfredo Valera, president of Venezuela's Fontur union, who took part in a pro-government gathering in Caracas, told state television.

But elsewhere in the capital city, opposition supporters marched to demand justice, buoyed by the presence of leader Maria Corina Machado, who emerged from hiding on Saturday to join demonstrations on the streets.

Ms Machado said in an article for the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that she was in hiding and feared for her life.

Her supporters were jubilant at her surprise appearance.

"Just as it took us a long time to achieve electoral victory, now comes a stage that we take day by day, but we have never been as strong as today, never," Ms Machado told the crowds.

In addition to Caracas, demonstrations took place in cities including Valencia, Maracaibo and San Cristobal.

"I don't deny it's a little scary to see security forces pass by," said vendor Maria Luzardo, 46, in San Cristobal. But she added: "If (Ms Machado) is brave enough to be on the streets despite the threats, so are we. Venezuela is calling us."

So far, at least 20 people have been killed in post-election protests, according to advocacy groups, including US-based Human Rights Watch.

Some 1,200 others have been arrested in connection with the demonstrations, according to the government.

During the week, some Venezuelans have appeared outside police stations seeking news of their detained family members.

Nations including the US and Argentina have already recognised Mr Maduro's rival Mr Gonzalez as the election's winner, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday citing "overwhelming evidence."

Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Uruguay also concluded on Friday that Mr Gonzalez received the most votes.

But other countries, including Russia, China and Cuba, have congratulated Mr Maduro.