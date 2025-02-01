Venezuela frees six US men after Trump envoy meets Maduro

Robert Plummer - BBC News
·2 min read
President Nicolás Maduro, smiling, greets Richard Grenell. Both men are wearing dark suits. Maduro is wearing a tie, while Grenell has an open-necked shirt.
Venezuelan state media said Maduro's discussions with Grenell had been respectful [Reuters]

Venezuela has freed six US detainees after talks in Caracas between President Nicolás Maduro and a senior Trump administration official.

The release of the men was announced on social media by Donald Trump and his special envoy, Richard Grenell. Their names have not been made public.

Grenell - who published online a photo of the six on board his plane - said they had spoken by phone to President Trump to thank him.

Earlier, the White House had called on Venezuela to release what it called "US hostages" - as well as agreeing to receive Venezuelan criminals deported by the US - or face consequences.

Grenell did not name the six men, who were seen dressed in light blue outfits used by the Venezuelan prison system.

At least nine people with US citizenship or residency are believed to be among over 2,200 detained by Venezuelan authorities following nationwide protests over the disputed July 2024 election results, in which Nicolás Maduro claimed victory.

His re-election was widely rejected by the opposition and international community, including the US. He was sworn in for his third term last month.

"We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens," Grenell posted on X. "They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn't stop thanking him."

Trump hailed the move in a separate post, saying Grenell was bringing the six "home from Venezuela".

Venezuelan state media said the discussions with President Trump's envoy had been respectful.

After the meeting, Maduro said the talks had had "zero agenda" and that he sought a "new beginning in bilateral relations" with the US.

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier on Friday that Grenell's visit did not mean US recognition of Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

