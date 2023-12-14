Venezuela, Guyana leaders meet to 'de-escalate' tensions over oil-rich territory

The presidents of Venezuela and Guyana met Thursday in the Caribbean for talks that analysts said could "de-escalate" tensions but would do little to resolve their countries' long-standing -- and now reheating -- territorial dispute.

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Guyana's Irfaan Ali shook hands after a two-hour meeting, however there was no immediate news on the outcome of talks about Caracas's claim on the oil-rich Essequibo region, which makes up more than two-thirds of neighboring Guyana.

But it appeared little had changed.

"Guyana has all the right... to facilitate any investment, any partnership... the issuing of any license and the granting of any concession in our sovereign space," Ali said after leaving the two-hour meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Though Caracas has long claimed Essequibo, it ratcheted up its rhetoric after Guyana, which has governed the area for more than 100 years, started issuing licenses for oil companies to operate there.

The meeting took place after months of escalating discord that has raised fears in the region of a potential conflict over the remote area of 160,000 square kilometers (62,000 square miles).

Maduro's government held a controversial referendum on December 3 in which 95 percent of voters, according to officials in the hard-line leftist government, supported declaring Venezuela the rightful owner of Essequibo.

Ahead of the talks, Maduro had hailed the meeting as a way to directly address the territorial controversy, promising Thursday on arrival that Venezuela would "defend our rights."

