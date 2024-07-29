Venezuela’s Maduro declared winner of presidential election, opposition claims irregularities

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won re-election with 51.2% of the vote on Sunday, according to the electoral council, following a campaign marred by claims of opposition intimidation and fears of fraud. Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who had been leading in independent polls, won 44.2% of the vote.

Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner in Venezuela’s presidential election Sunday, even as his opponents were preparing to dispute the results, setting up a high-stakes showdown that will determine whether the South American nation transitions away from one party rule.

Shortly after midnight, the National Electoral Council said Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González, who garnered 44%.

But the electoral authority, which is controlled by Maduro loyalists, didn't immediately release the tallies from each of the 30,000 polling booths nationwide, hampering the opposition’s ability to challenge the results after claiming it had data for only 30% of the ballot boxes.

Foreign leaders held off recognizing the results as the electoral council promised to release official tallies in the "coming hours."

“The Maduro regime should understand that the results it published are difficult to believe," said Gabriel Boric, the leftist leader of Chile. “We won't recognize any result that is not verifiable.”

Maduro celebrated the result with a few hundreds supporters at the presidential palace.

(Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Venezuelans vote in tense election challenging Maduro's grip on power

‘Real enthusiasm’: Venezuela’s opposition may be on the cusp of unseating Maduro

Venezuela will resume talks with US, President Maduro says