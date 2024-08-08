Venezuela’s Maduro calls on supporters to flush out pro-opposition ‘traitors’

Venezuelan President Maduro has vowed to eliminate members of the opposition questioning his reelection for a third term in a widely contested vote. Exit polls showing that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, Maduro’s opponent, had won more votes sparked widespread protests last week that saw dozens killed and thousands arrested.

Standing on a balcony of the presidential palace, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro bellowed to a crowd of supporters: "Let's get them!"

"Report the fascist criminals to me so I can go find them! I will protect the people street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood!" he roared.

Maduro was referring to those questioning his reelection for a third term in a contested July 28 vote which the opposition has alleged was stolen from them.

The election results, which defied pollsters predictions, sparked protests last week in the oil-rich nation that rights groups say left 24 people dead. The government reported two soldiers had also died.

Maduro said that more than 2,200 people have been arrested for links to the protests, and that opposition leaders Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado belonged "behind bars."

Maduro's government set up a phone app and a military phone line for people to make anonymous complaints about opposition protesters, prompting alarm from rights activists.

(AFP)



