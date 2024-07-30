Venezuela protesters topple Chavez statue after Maduro victory

STORY: :: Protesters tear down a statue of Hugo Chavez,

the mentor of President Nicolas Maduro

:: Coro, Venezuela

:: Clashes erupt in Caracas after Maduro

claimed victory in a disputed election

:: July 29, 2024

:: Caracas, Venezuela

“I’ll fight for my country’s democracy. They stole from us, because he (President Nicolas Maduro) is genocidal. We must fight for democracy in this country. We need to keep on fighting, for the young people, the youth and my grandchildren, and my children who left this country. They left.”

The CNE, Venezuela's national electoral council, said just after midnight that Maduro had won a third term with 51% of the vote, a result that would extend a quarter-century of socialist rule.

Later it proclaimed Maduro president for 2025 to 2031, adding he had won "the majority of valid votes."

Independent exit polls indicated a landslide victory for the opposition, following enthusiastic support on the campaign trail for its presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

