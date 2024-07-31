Fresh protests in Venezuela as anger grows at disputed election result

Ione Wells in Caracas and Vanessa Buschschlüter in London - BBC News
·6 min read
Demonstrators gather to protest election results that awarded Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a third term, in Caracas.
Venezuelans have been gathering in central Caracas for a second day [Reuters]

Fresh protests have broken out in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, after the disputed result of the country's presidential election.

Thousands gathered in the city centre to show their opposition to President Nicolás Maduro's claim of victory.

Many said they would not stop until there was a new government, and some said this would only be achieved if the security forces joined opposition protesters.

However the military and police have so far remained loyal to Mr Maduro and have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at some protesters.

Local officials say around 750 people have been arrested. Two leading NGOs in the country say several people have died and dozens have been injured.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's defence minister described the protests as "a coup".

Surrounded by armed troops, Gen Vladimir Padrino read out a statement saying that President Nicolás Maduro had the "absolute loyalty and unconditional support" of the military.

Venezuela's attorney general, who is a close ally of Mr Maduro, said a soldier had been killed in the anti-government protests.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado called for protests to be peaceful.

"We must proceed in a peaceful manner. We should not fall into the provocations the government has set us. They want to make Venezuelans face off against each other," she said.

"Our candidate won 70% of the votes. We united a country, Venezuelans who once believed in Maduro are with us today.”

One anti-government protester who did not want to be named because he feared repercussions from the security forces, told the BBC they had seen evidence of electoral fraud.

“We are absolutely sure the election was stolen. I worked in an electoral booth. The government is not recognising it, they stopped all the tallies of the vote halfway through the night. They don’t want the world to know that they lost," they said.

They said that Venezuelans who had been supporters of previous leader Hugo Chávez, known as Chavistas, were now withdrawing their support from Mr Maduro.

“This is a very peaceful protest. This is an upper class part of Caracas. What we saw yesterday was quite violent. I believe the people who used to be Chavistas are no longer Chavistas,” they said.

“I think people are hoping for a change. Most likely it will be violent.”

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado stands on a crowded open top bus with her supporters as it weaves through a huge crowd.
Opposition leader María Corina Machado has urged peaceful demonstrations. [Reuters]

In another development on Tuesday, Costa Rica's Foreign Minister Arnoldo André said it was prepared to give political asylum or refuge status to Ms Machado and Mr González.

Ms Machado responded expressing gratitude, but said her priority was to protect "fellow asylum seekers" at the Argentine Embassy in north-eastern Caracas.

"My responsibility is to continue this fight alongside the people," she wrote on social media.

It comes after the head of congress Jorge Rodríguez said on state television that the opposition pair should be arrested.

President Maduro also warned “justice must come” to the opposition leader and candidate and said he held them “directly responsible for the criminal violence".

Protest erupted after the head of the National Electoral Council (CNE) - who is a member of Mr Maduro's party and used to work as his legal adviser - declared the president re-elected for a third consecutive term.

The CNE had earlier announced that Mr Maduro had won with 51% of the votes, ahead of Edmundo González with 44%.

However, the electoral authority has so far failed to publish detailed voting tallies, which the opposition says show that the result the CNE announced was fraudulent.

The regional body for the Americas, the Organization of American States (OAS), has accused Venezuela's government of completely distorting the results.

The opposition coalition backing Mr González said they had been able to review 73.2% of the voting tallies and maintained that they confirmed that Mr González was the winner by a wide margin.

"We have the records showing our categorical and mathematically irreversible victory," Mr González said.

However on Monday the CNE doubled down, announcing that all votes had been counted and Mr Maduro was the winner.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Tarek Saab, a longtime ally of Mr Maduro, warned that those arrested would be charged with "resisting authority and, in the most serious cases, terrorism".

The opposition Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) party said among those who had been detained was their national political co-ordinator, Freddy Superlano.

The party warned that the government was stepping up its repression of activists who have been demanding the publication of results from polling stations.

Julio Derbis from Petare, one of the slums on the outskirts of the city, said: “We are going to fight, we hope with the pressure from the streets, we will overturn what the president is pretending, which is him sticking to power.

"The police are our neighbours, we live side by side, and they need to understand that they need to unite in the fight for all of our common good.”

Another protester, Karina Pinto, said these protests felt different to previous rounds of anti-government demonstrations.

“We have to get on the streets, it is the only way. We don’t support violence, but they are violent. We have to respond," she said.

“The security forces need to get on our side, they are Venezuelans too. They can’t be against us, we are the people."

Two women dancing and waving flags in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
Supporters of Maduro also took to the streets and insist he won fairly [Reuters]

In another section of the city, groups of President Maduro’s supporters also gathered to show their backing for him.

Nancy Ramones, one supporter of the president, said: “I’m not protesting anything, I’m supporting my government, the one who won. Nicolás Maduro. And I’m supporting him because he is the man that represents peace.”

“What the opposition say, they have not proved. If they say there is fraud, they have to prove it. And fraud hasn’t happened. They always have a hidden agenda.

“This is a coup that we are not going to allow, we are patriots. We are Venezuelans, we love peace.”

Milagros Arocha said: “Here the one who really won was Nicolás Maduro, here are the people, representing Nicolás Maduro. We want peace.”

Opposition parties had united behind Mr González in an attempt to unseat President Maduro after 11 years in power, amid widespread discontent.

Almost 7.8m people have fled the economic and political crisis which has rocked the country under the Maduro Administration.

The United Nations' human rights chief has said he is deeply concerned about the increasing tension and violence in Venezuela. Volker Türk called on the authorities to respect the rights of all Venezuelans to assemble and protest peacefully.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

    BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating the conflict even as the U.S. and other nations were scrambling to prevent an all-out regional war. Iran's supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Garland Pushes Back On Judge’s Decision To Dismiss Trump’s Classified Documents Case

    Former President Donald Trump faced 40 charges related to allegedly obstructing the government’s efforts to recover documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Fred Trump III in New Interview: ‘My Uncle Donald Is Atomic Crazy’

    Donald Trump’s nephew said in a new interview that he heard his uncle use the n-word, but says he does not consider him racist—he just “uses people.”Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fred Trump III also confirmed that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election and doesn’t expect any more invitations to Trump golf courses. Fred Trump III is the son of the former president’s late older brother, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 at 42. He was appeari

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump but Snubs Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • Graham pressed on Trump pushing election cheating rhetoric. Hear his response

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joins CNN’s Pamela Brown to give his reaction to former President Donald Trump telling a crowd of Minnesota voters that if he loses the state, it will be because of cheating from Democrats.

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Jon Stewart Roasts the GOP’s ‘Flailing’ Attempts to Attack Kamala Harris

    A reinvigorated Jon Stewart celebrated the political developments of the last week on The Daily Show Monday night, while delighting in conservatives’ inability to land a blow on vice president Kamala Harris.“In the span of a week, Democrats have gone from the despair of a certain Trump presidency to the joy of a statistical tie,” Stewart said during his monologue, “Which, right now, feels like victory.”He also jokingly offered his sympathies to Donald Trump and his supporters.Read more at The Da

  • Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’

    In a radio interview, the former president also claimed that political rival Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, "dislikes Jewish people even more than [Biden] did."

  • Israeli Olympians' safety must be top priority after another sick antisemitic display

    Israelis are tough. They can take insults and jeers. But without highest level of protection in Paris, there is no point to holding any more Olympics.

  • Crypto Fans Disgusted by Trump's Rambling Appearance at Bitcoin Event

    In a 2021 interview with Fox Business, former president and convicted felon Donald Trump blasted Bitcoin, calling it a "scam" that should be regulated "very, very high." "The currency of this world should be the dollar," he said at the time. "And I don't think we should have all of the Bitcoins of the […]

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • These 3 senators voted against children online safety bills

    The Senate overwhelmingly passed two bills intended to strengthen children’s online safety on Tuesday, imposing new rules on what online firms can offer to minors and how they use those children’s data. Both bills, the Kids Online Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Action (COPPA) 2.0, were approved in bipartisan 91-3…

  • Russian commander killed in sandstorm ambush in Mali

    Mercenaries formerly of the Wagner group say they suffered "losses" at the hands of 1,000 rebels.