WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday that the Justice Department would not seek to revive an obstruction charge against a former police officer charged in the U.S. Capitol riot who convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to raise the legal bar for that offense. The high court's decision in the case of Joseph Fischer has implications for more than 250 prosecutions tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when supporters of Donald Trump breached the building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying his 2020 election loss. The court’s 6-3 ruling in June requires prosecutors to show that defendants charged with obstructing an official proceeding – the congressional certification of the election – "impaired the availability or integrity" of documents or other records, or attempted to do so.