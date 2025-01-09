Venezuelan opposition leader Machado risks arrest to join anti-govt protests

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves a national flag during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration in Caracas on January 9, 2025.

Appearing in public for the first time in months, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday risked arrest to join anti-government protests in the capital Caracas. Machado shouted "Venezuela is united" to a crowd desperate to block the swearing-in of President Nicholas Maduro for a third six-year term after a July election that many believe was stolen.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday left her hideout and reappeared in public for the first time in months, risking arrest as anti-government protesters made a last-ditch attempt to block President Nicolas Maduro from clinging to power.

“They wanted us to fight each other, but Venezuela is united,” Machado, waving a Venezuelan flag, shouted to a few hundred protesters from atop a truck in the capital.

“We are not afraid!, We are not afraid!” shouted demonstrators who sang the Venezuelan national anthem to herald Machado's brave defiance of Maduro.

The protests are taking place a day before the ruling party-controlled National Assembly is scheduled to swear in Maduro to a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election. .

There was a relatively small turnout for Thursday's protests as riot police were deployed in force. Venezuelans who’ve witnessed Maduro’s security forces round up scores of opponents and regular bystanders since the July election were reluctant to mobilize in the same numbers as they have in the past.

