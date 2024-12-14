Venezuelan opposition members in diplomatic compound urge swift actions to secure their safe passage

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Members of Venezuela’s political opposition who have been sheltering for months in the Argentine diplomatic compound in the capital, Caracas, on Saturday detailed their deteriorating living conditions as they sought to grow a sense of urgency among the governments working to secure their safe departure from their home country.

Their comments to reporters via an online news conference came three days after Argentina’s government urged the Organization of American States to pressure Venezuela to allow the safe passage of the six members of the opposition living at the ambassador’s residence.

The harassment, according to those who spoke to reporters, includes constant surveillance by heavily armed security agents, the interruption of water and electric services, and this week’s arrest of a longtime local employee of the Argentine embassy.

“We are seeing how the process of violating our basic human rights is accelerating, and it is urgent to be able to stop this situation of control and repression against us, whether psychological or real,” said Magalli Meda, campaign manager of opposition powerhouse María Corina Machado.

Venezuela’s Minister of Interior Diosdado Cabello last week called the group’s allegations a “farce.”

The government of President Javier Milei in August transferred custody of the diplomatic compound in Caracas to Brazil after Venezuela expelled Argentina’s diplomats. The move followed a July presidential election marred by serious fraud allegations and which both President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition claim to have won.

But Maduro revoked Brazil’s authorization to guard the facility in September, even though that nation’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had attempted to help Venezuela break its political stalemate following the presidential vote.

“The Brazilian Foreign Ministry has made the contacts and the corresponding arrangements,” said Pedro Urruchurtu, who along three other men and two women has lived at the diplomatic facility since March. "We ask Brazil to have a much greater sense of urgency, in this sense it means redoubling efforts and coordination with the region and understanding that this situation can clearly get worse and therefore demands the attention of the entire region.”

Venezuela’s protracted political crisis deepened after the July 28 presidential election. The country’s National Electoral Council, which is stacked with Maduro loyalists, declared him the election winner hours after polls closed. But unlike previous presidential elections, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts.

Meanwhile, the opposition, led by Machado, collected tally sheets from 80% of the nation’s electronic voting machines, posted them online and said the voting records showed that the faction’s candidate, Edmundo González, had won the election with twice as many votes as Maduro.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen members of the Organization of American States joined Argentina’s call on Maduro’s government to allow the safe passage of those living at the ambassador’s residence.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Response To Being Asked About His Plans To Lower Grocery Prices

    "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • Trump’s Bid to Rebrand Air Force One Comes Back to Bite Him

    President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t even get to fly on his improved Air Force One planes, and might have to reluctantly leave them to his successor, according to reports. In his first term Trump ordered two 747-8 jumbo jets to be heavily updated and they were slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027. However, the $3.9 billion deal with Boeing is reportedly so delayed that the models will be ready only after the 78-year-old leaves the White House. The MAGA chief reportedly made the deal his p

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very

  • Cuban says he ignored notes from Harris campaign

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he ignored notes that Vice Presidential Harris’s campaign was giving him while he was their acting surrogate on the trail. “I would go into immigration and, you know, I was honest, I would not let the Harris campaign tell me what to say. They would try to give me notes…

  • ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

    NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

  • Xi’s RSVP is a snub to Trump, but the inauguration invite is still a big deal

    Imagine the scene, at noon, on January 20, on the west front of the US Capitol.

  • Stephen Colbert Predicts Wildly Petty Trump Act That Will Make Headlines Next

    "You know that's coming," the "Late Show" host joked.

  • Trump lied about food prices. Now he says it's too 'hard' to bring down costs. | Opinion

    Donald Trump said it would be easy to lower food prices. Now he says it's hard. Never trust a con man.

  • Trump faces pressure to break GOP impasse over agenda

    President-elect Trump is facing calls from House Republicans to settle a disagreement between the chambers on how the GOP should start tackling its agenda. As some top House Republicans dig in on starting with a reconciliation bill focused on taxes, members of the conference are looking to Trump to set the course. “Ultimately and pretty…

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Why Israel captured Syria’s tallest mountain just hours after Assad fell

    Israel wasted no time after Bashar al-Assad’s fall to bomb all the Syrian military assets it wanted to keep out of the rebels’ hands – striking nearly 500 targets, destroying the navy, and taking out, it claims, 90% of Syria’s known surface-to-air missiles.

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • Whining Elon Musk Squeals That the SEC Is Investigating Him Again

    Elon Musk has demanded to know if President Joe Biden is targeting him after reigniting his bitter feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The billionaire Trump confidante has accused the SEC of harassing him for over six years and suggested the campaign against him was politically motivated. He posted a letter on his X social media platform revealing that the SEC has reopened an investigation into his brain-chip startup Neuralink.

  • Dozens Of Democrats Plead With Biden To Free Leonard Peltier Before Leaving Office

    "You have the unique ability to grant him clemency and rectify this grave injustice," reads a letter from U.S. senators and members of Congress.

  • Fani Willis rebuffs GOP lawmaker's request for documents, says Trump election case is 'ongoing'

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday rebuffed the latest request from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan seeking information related to her Georgia election interference investigation into President-elect Donald Trump, according to a letter obtained by ABC News. Willis, who indicted Trump and 18 others in 2023, referred to the investigation as "ongoing" and rejected claims that the investigation was political. "This case was not brought for political reasons," Willis wrote in the letter to the Republican congressman.

  • Opinion - US would face a 4-way axis in confrontation with China

    Even those who wish to focus solely on a possible conflict with China should recognize that Beijing has allies who almost certainly would come to its aid.

  • Trump team rejects Bragg’s ‘Dark Dream Scenario’ for hush money case

    President-elect Trump’s attorneys condemned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) suggested alternatives to dismissing Trump’s hush money criminal conviction, going as far to call one of them “unhinged” and “absurd” Friday. It remains unclear if New York Judge Juan Merchan will consider the new filing, as he previously wrote he would only accept one written…