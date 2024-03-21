Venezuelan woman arrested in connection with shooting of David Ortiz
Ten people were previously convicted in the June 2019 shooting of Ortiz, who was left seriously wounded by the attack.
The 8-year-old daughter of Chelsea Duperon allegedly lay in bed for days wearing a diaper because of her injuries until she died, authorities said
A London, Ont., woman who lived in Mexico for close to a decade was shot and killed during a roadside robbery while driving home to Canada, according to friends and local news reports. Canadian officials have not yet confirmed the death of Gabriele Schart, but her family and friends have spoken to CBC News. Schart owned the Firefly Cinema and karaoke bar in Zipolite, a town in southern Mexico. The business, founded by Schart about eight years ago, was a popular gathering spot for expatriates and
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesA federal judge on Wednesday refused to cut short Michael Cohen’s post-prison monitoring for tax evasion, blasting the disbarred attorney for “perjury”—a revelation that only came out because of Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to discredit his former confidante in a separate court battle.While the matter marks a minor personal setback for Cohen, who must continue to abide by the strict terms of his supervised release, it also calls into question the trustwo
The teen told police he "would be handcuffed to the bed during the night and frequently during the day," according to a probable cause affidavit
A German federal court said Wednesday it had rejected a woman's appeal of her 14-year sentence for allowing a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband enslaved when they were members of the Islamic State group in Iraq to die of thirst in the sun. The defendant, a German convert to Islam, was convicted in October 2021 of, among other things, two counts of crimes against humanity through enslavement — one case resulting in death — and membership in a terrorist organization abroad. A new sentencing hearing for the woman, identified only as Jennifer W. in line with German privacy rules, ended in August with the 14-year sentence.
Head and neck injuries the girl suffered caused her to be “completely unrecognizable,” Michigan authorities said.
Chad Doerman's Miranda rights were violated during his interrogation, a judge ruled
HALIFAX — The Canada Border Services Agency says its officers recently seized 1.5 tonnes of a substance that initial tests indicate to be cocaine. RCMP Supt. Jason Popik said in an interview today the large shipment is almost certainly pure cocaine, but final tests completed by the federal police are underway to confirm the initial sampling by border agents. The border agency says in a release the operation began on March 4 when U.S. Homeland Security flagged the possibility of contraband inside
Illinois State Police are investigating.
Kristel Candelario of Ohio left her daughter to fend for herself when she took off for a 10-day vacation in 2023, say prosecutors
The abuse came to light after the 72-year-old Michigan man accidentally sent a text to the wrong number, officials say.
Two young offenders convicted of aggravated assault have been slapped with 18 and 24 months in custody, respectively, just over a year after an attack left a high school student severely injured.Both convicted teens at Wednesday's hearing had pleaded guilty for the attack with weapons, which happened outside Prince of Wales Collegiate on March 9 of last year.The convicted teens cannot be named because they were minors at the time of the assault.A publication ban also covers the facts of the case
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pressured Republicans to name the specific crime they are accusing President Biden of as they proceed with their impeachment inquiry. Ocasio-Cortez noted the recent arrest of a former FBI informant for lying to the agency, fabricating the claim that Biden accepted a bribe while vice president to take actions to benefit…
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker sat on the front row of a packed courtroom Tuesday and watched as a federal judge handed down yearslong sentences to two of the white former Mississippi law enforcement officers who tortured the two Black men last year in a brutal attack that began on the basis of race. After a neighbor complained about them staying in a white woman’s home, the Black men were tortured by people who had sworn an oath to serve and protect them. H
REGINA — A woman has received a sentence of more than two years for her role in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer. Const. Shelby Patton, who was 26, was run over and killed in 2021, after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Marlene Velma Louise Pagee received an 821-day sentence this week in Regina provincial court for four offences, including accessory after the fact to manslaughter and theft of a vehicle. Court says the sentence amounts to time
The 69-year-old woman lived with Parkinson’s disease and had trouble moving around, police said.
Lawrence Russell had two previous convictions for driving under the influence, the sheriff of Edinburgh, Scotland, said.
A former Halifax-area school teacher is asking a judge to throw out some of the historical sexual assault charges against him.The lawyer for Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 82, made the request Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.Two men have accused Poirier of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s when they were boys attending the school where he taught.Poirier is facing three counts of gross indecency, six charges of sexual assault, three of sexual exploitation and two counts each of sexual
An Indian investigation has found that rogue officials, not authorised by the government, were involved in a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The report, citing unnamed senior officials, said at least one person directly involved in the alleged plot is employed by the Indian government but is no longer working for India's foreign spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing. New Delhi has submitted the findings of the government-appointed investigation panel to U.S. authorities, the report said.