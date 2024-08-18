Venezuelans protest across the world to contest presidential election result

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Venezuela to march against Nicolas Maduro's disputed victory in the country's recent election.

María Corina Machado, leader of the opposition, even joined a rally, telling supporters: "We won't leave the streets".

Mr Maduro has led Venezuela since 2013, and claimed to have won the 2024 election with 52 per cent of the vote - but has since refused to release details around voting numbers, causing suspicion among his critics.

Other protests have taken place across Europe, and even the UK.