Venezuelans rally across Latin America over disputed election

STORY: :: Venezuelans across Latin America join protests against election results

:: August 3, 2024

:: BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

:: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

:: BOGOTA, COLOMBIA

:: LIMA, PERU

In Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital, demonstrators gathered at the Obelisk Monument, waving flags and singing the national anthem.

In Mexico City, protesters rally at Simon Bolivar's monument to protest against the election of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan community in Bogota, Colombia's capital, protested at Simon Bolivar Square chanting slogans and calling for international intervention to safeguard democracy in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, in Peru, attendees prayed and said they were defending their votes outside the Venezuelan embassy in Lima.

Protests have erupted across Venezuela since Monday (July 29) after electoral authorities declared that incumbent President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term in office with 51% of the vote, extending the Chavista movement's quarter-century rule.

But the country's opposition says its tally of about 90% of the votes shows its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez received more than double the support of the incumbent president.

The Venezuelan community across Latin America has grown significantly in recent years, with many fleeing economic crisis and political instability.