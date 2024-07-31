Venezuelans rally across Latin America over election results

STORY: ::July 30, 2024

::Overseas Venezuelans rally across Latin America

over their home country's election results

::Buenos Aires, Argentina

:: Iyllanoy Ramirez

Venezuelan living in Argentina

"Let it be demonstrated that we want democracy and that we are tired of living like this. That is what we want: freedom and respect for human rights. People are starving and dying of lack of medical attention, and it is not fair. It is not fair that such a rich country is going through all this. We are good people; we, the good ones, are more numerous."

::Santiago, Chile

::Zaida Suarez

Venezuelan living in Chile

"We are here protesting peacefully and showing the world that in every country where there is a Venezuelan, we are unhappy about the situation that is happening in Venezuela. They are attacking the people, the opposition witnesses who were in the voting centers. They are attacking all the political leaders."

::Mexico City

::Diego Pena

Venezuelan living in Mexico

"I believe it is time for the international community to show the support they claim to give to Venezuela because, unfortunately, they have turned a blind eye many times and left the Venezuelan people to die in the streets."

In the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, demonstrators gathered outside the Venezuelan embassy, waving flags and holding signs that read "Everyone knows it was a fraud".

A Venezuelan community in Santiago, Chile's capital, gathered in the west of the city to protest against the election of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

While those living in Mexico City protested at the iconic monument Angel of Independence monument, chanting slogans and calling for international intervention to safeguard democracy in Venezuela.

These follow protests that have erupted across Venezuela since Monday (July 29) after electoral authorities declared that incumbent President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term in office with 51% of the vote, extending the Chavista movement's quarter-century rule.

The Venezuelan community across Latin America has grown significantly in recent years, with many fleeing economic crisis and political instability.

