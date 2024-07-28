Venezuelans vote in tense election challenging Maduro's grip on power

Polls suggest that Sunday's presidential election in Venezuela could bring an end to President Nicolas Maduro's 25-year grip on power. Tensions are high as the opposition has warned of possible irregularities and the incumbent has threatened a "bloodbath" if his challenger Edmundo Gonzales Urrutia is elected, drawing condemnation from world leaders including Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Venezuelans vote Sunday between continuity in President Nicolas Maduro or change in rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia amid high tension following the incumbent's threat of a "bloodbath" if he loses, which polls suggest is likely.

Concerns were further stoked when Caracas blocked several international observers at the last minute, including four ex-presidents who had their plane held up in Panama Friday.

Maduro, 61, is accused of locking up critics and harassing the opposition in a climate of rising authoritarianism.

He is seeking a third six-year term at the helm of the once wealthy petro-state that saw GDP drop 80 percent in a decade, pushing more than seven million of its 30 million citizens to emigrate.

Maduro lags far behind challenger Gonzalez Urrutia in voter intention, according to independent polls, but counts on a loyal electoral machinery, military leadership and state institutions in a system of well-established political patronage.

Relying on its own figures, the regime is also said to be certain of victory.

"It's the only way they can win."

Maduro has repeatedly vowed that he won't cede power now even as Venezuelans clamor for change.


