Venezuelans in West Palm Beach protesting against Venezuelan elections
Venezuelan protests are happening across the U.S. after their election results. WPTV Reporter Cassandra Garcia spoke with Venezuelans in WPB about why they are protesting.
Venezuelan protests are happening across the U.S. after their election results. WPTV Reporter Cassandra Garcia spoke with Venezuelans in WPB about why they are protesting.
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
Letters to the editor on Trump, Biden’s economy, ultraconservative candidates, Tiffany Smiley and teaching creationism in schools. | Opinion
The former Ohio governor suggested that Donald Trump is "interested in all the cheers" from his base but not in reaching out to other people.
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
The former president described his proposal to impose tariffs on foreign-made products as a tax that "doesn't affect our country."
People were stunned at the Republican's response after she was called out for saying Vice President Kamala Harris' name incorrectly.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
The fallout over the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision will crescendo next month, with judges in two of former President Trump’s four criminal cases set to tackle the implications. On Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will weigh how Trump’s federal indictment accusing him of conspiring to subvert the 2020 election should proceed. And…
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.A Northwest Territories Supreme Court judge has found a man not guilty of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his verdict in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said the strike was likely carried out using a HIMARS rocket system.
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday repeatedly swerved from a message focused on the economy into non sequiturs and personal attacks, including thrice declaring that he was better looking than Vice President Kamala Harris.
The child’s mother claimed to investigators that her daughter had been in the car for about an hour and a half, police say
"Somebody has got to make sure that he [Trump] stops lying," Willie Brown is quoted as telling CBS News.