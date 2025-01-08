Venezuela's political newcomer Edmundo González says it's his turn to rule

Regina Garcia Cano
·5 min read

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Edmundo González has become a beacon of hope for millions of Venezuelans. They want to call him president. He believes he won that office at the ballot box last year. The government of President Nicolás Maduro says he did not.

The stakes for Friday’s swearing-in of the man who will govern Venezuela for the next six years have never been higher in this century.

González had never imagined he would be carrying the weight of the main opposition faction, the Unitary Platform coalition. He had not even run for office before the July election.

A virtually unknown grandfather less than a year ago, he now has heard tens of thousands of people chant his name as loudly as they screamed “Freedom! Freedom!” at rallies across the South American country.

ADVERTISEMENT

But González has paid the price for challenging the 25-year rule of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Under pressure, he has gone into exile. And on Tuesday, he said son-in-law Rafael Tudares had been kidnapped in the capital, Caracas.

“At what point did being related to Edmundo González Urrutia become a crime?” his daughter, Mariana González de Tudares, said in a statement that suggested the government was behind her husband’s disappearance.

The coalition of main opposition parties, in a statement, characterized it as a “forced disappearance for political reasons.” The government’s centralized press office did not respond to a request for comment.

González, 75, had been enjoying retirement after a career as a diplomat when the coalition selected him in April as a last-minute stand-in for opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado. She had been blocked by the Maduro-controlled Supreme Tribunal of Justice from running for office after she swept the opposition’s October 2023 primary with more than 90% of the vote.

González had just returned to Caracas from a trip to Europe when opposition leaders presented him with the idea of becoming a candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before González joined Machado on the campaign trail, she became his surrogate, introducing him as an honest family man while showing the crowds a banner with his headshot.

González had begun his professional career as an aide to Venezuela’s ambassador in the United States. He had other postings in Belgium and El Salvador and served as ambassador to Algeria. His last post was ambassador to Argentina during the first years of the government of Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s predecessor and mentor.

More recently, González worked as an international relations consultant, writing about recent political developments in Argentina and authoring a historical work on Venezuela’s foreign minister during World War II.

“I have never participated in partisan politics of positions of elected office,” he told The Associated Press in May. “I accepted it with enormous responsibility and as a contribution on my part to the democratization of the country, to the process of trying to seek the understanding, reconciliation, of Venezuelans.”

His years as a diplomat in El Salvador and Algeria coincided with periods of armed conflicts in both countries. For a time, his whereabouts were tracked by locals in El Salvador, and he would get calls at home meant to intimidate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

His subdued tone and poker face, forged as a diplomat, go against the usual image in Venezuela of boisterous politicians. Maduro and his allies have taken his demeanor as a sign of weakness and chastised him on national TV.

“Coward,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Monday, alleging without giving evidence that the retired diplomat was a CIA agent. “He has neither courage nor disposition.”

The dueling claims for the presidency are rooted in the election results. Electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner hours after polls closed, but unlike in previous presidential elections, they did not provide detailed vote counts. However, the opposition collected tally sheets from more than 80% of electronic voting machines, posted them online and said they showed González had won with twice as many votes as Maduro.

The U.S.-based Carter Center, invited by Maduro’s government to observe the election, has said the tally sheets published by the opposition are legitimate.

González left for exile in Spain in September after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with an investigation into the publishing of election results. The government last week announced a $100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he has vowed to return to his homeland to take the oath of office Friday. Meanwhile, the ruling-party controlled National Assembly is ready to welcome Maduro for the swearing-in that would extend his 11-year presidency to 2031.

González, who has been recognized by several governments including the U.S. as Venezuela’s president-elect, has not said how he plans to return or wrest power from Maduro, whose ruling party controls all aspects of government.

He has been touring the Americas to try to rally support ahead of Friday's ceremony, tapping his diplomatic skills.

On Monday, González met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as with U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s designee to be national security adviser once Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Hours after announcing Tudares’ kidnapping on Tuesday, González said he would travel to Panama next.

“We continue,” he wrote on X.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Venezuela's ultimate political survivor faces his toughest challenge yet

    CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is facing more international rebuke than at any time in his 12 years in power.

  • Venezuela Opposition Leader Says Son-in-Law Kidnapped in Caracas

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition leader Edmundo González said his son-in-law was kidnapped on Tuesday in Caracas just days before his vowed return to the capital. Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?NYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawCan States Hit the Brakes on Runaway Roadbuilding?González, who won more vo

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • No longer a joke: Ministers say Trump's threats to absorb Canada need to be taken seriously

    Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's assertions that Canada should become the 51st state should be taken seriously, after he initially dismissed them as a joke."The joke is over," LeBlanc told reporters in French."The president and his allies continue to repeat this — we know it's not going anywhere — but the fact that he's repeating it, it's not very constructive."WATCH | Cabinet ministers weigh in on Trump's threats to absorb Canada: LeBlanc

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • 'What are we talking about?' Trump's 'economic force' comments cause worry, disbelief

    TORONTO — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's escalating rhetoric around implementing tariffs on Canadian products are sparking worry and disbelief, though some of the companies potentially most affected are staying quiet.

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • Trump faces growing threat of ‘gray zone’ warfare

    President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Freedom Caucus Reps Are Already Annoyed by Team Trump’s Meddling

    Members of the most conservative bloc of House Republicans are already annoyed by President-elect Donald Trump’s team’s apparently aggressive and heavy-handed approach to GOP legislators, according to a report. Punchbowl reported Tuesday that some members of the House Freedom Caucus were miffed after James Braid, Trump’s incoming lead congressional liaison, phoned into a Dec. 19 meeting to pressure its members to vote for suspending the debt ceiling. That warranted private complaints among the g

  • Trump refuses to rule out use of military force to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he declared U.S. control of both to be vital to American national security.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Fox News Insider Leaked Town Hall Questions to Trump’s Team: Book

    The president-elect's team was reportedly given early access to questions before a town hall earlier this year